The Mageseeker: Platforms, system requirements and price of the RPG based on the story of Sylas

The RPG was one of the games with the most expectation in recent months by League of Legends fans, and it finally seems that the wait is over. The Mageseeker It will be out on April 18.the title will be released for all platforms and with this we are launching a guide on everything you need to know for the game to work perfectly or the prices that it will have in all its editions.

For those who don’t know what the game is about, The Mageseeker focuses on the story of Sylas who, after escaping from Demacia, seeks revenge for having imprisoned him for so many years. From there the plot develops in which both the history of the character in shackles is perfectly combined with the various combats that you will have to deal with throughout the various missions.

Requirements for PC and other platforms

The recommended system recommendations for PC are as follows:

requires a processor and operating system 64 bit

SW: Windows 10, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-6100, AMD FX-8120

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics : GTX 660Ti, Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: version 11

Storage: 5 GB of available space

For other platforms, for example in playstation 5which is where we have tried it, The Mageseeker has weighed less than 4 Gigs.

How much will the game cost?

The game, will have several versions, from the standard to a collector that will include several details for those who buy it. Logically this has an impact, and a lot on its final price compared to the other versions. All of them will be available for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and 5, Xbox Series X | S and various PC game purchase platforms such as Steam.

Standard Edition: €29.99.

Deluxe Edition: €39.99. Includes Silverwing Supply Station Pack, Cave Sweet Home Pack, Stolen Spells Pack, and Unchained Skin Pack.

Deluxe Edition: €179.99. This limited edition will feature a Special Edition of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, a figure of Sylas, a collector’s edition box, a hardcover art book, an exclusive 10″ vinyl soundtrack, pins of Glazed Lux ​​and Sylas, a special hardcover Lux comic and deluxe art print

If you are undecided and still do not know whether or not to buy this game. we leave you the game official website in which is all the information available on this title.