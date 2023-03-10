The Mageseeker, the League of Legends RPG, presented its release date: all the details

The League of Legends universe continues to grow, and in this case, Riot Forge and Digital Sun announced the release date of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, a new 2D title based on the popular Riot game.

Almost a month after the game was officially announced by Riot Forge; The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story confirmed its release date for this April 18 with a new and attractive trailer which we leave below.

This new title based on the League of Legends universe and developed by Digital Sun Gamescreators of the popular 2018 game “Moonlighter”it is an action RPG with a pixelart-style graphic section (similar to what was done in its previous title) in which we will take the role of Sylas, a magician who must fight against Demacia. Two names that are surely familiar to those fans of the franchise.

However, these are not the only projects based on League of Legends that are on the way, and it is that in addition to “The Mageseeker”, Riot Forge announced that it will launch this summer (winter in the southern hemisphere). Convergence: A League of Legends Story and Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story.

Finally, it should be noted that in addition to the information provided by the developers, we were able to know exactly What platforms will the game be available on? and what will be its value in each of them.

Specifically, we can enjoy this new game on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as well as PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC (Available both on Steam and on the Epic Games Store and GOG) at a price of $3,700 ARS with taxes or 30 dollars depending on the platform)

