The Mageseeker, the League of Legends spin-off game is now available on PC and all consoles

2023-04-18

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Storyan indie action RPG with a pixelated aesthetic, released today for the platforms of Playstation 4, playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, nintendoswitch and pcthrough the digital stores of Steam, Epic Games Store either GOG. This title is added to the others spin-off the League of Legends out of the main canon. Developed by Digital Suncreators of moonlighter, The Mageseeker is a 2D pixel action RPG set in Demacia, a powerful kingdom on the world of Runeterra that tries to restrict what it considers to be forbidden magic, while using magic themselves to maintain order. He plays as Sylas, a fugitive wizard who joins a band of rebels deep in the woods.

Their revolution will shatter the deceitful peace of Demacia, a peace built on the blood and sweat of wizards. The Mageseeker offers an action-packed fantasy gaming experience for those looking to experience a story of power, identity, and justice. Sylas will use his unique spell stealing abilities to harness the magic of his enemies and use those powers against them. The Standard Edition can be purchased for $29.99, while the Standard Edition Digital Deluxe is available for $39.99. This edition includes digital items like a Silverwing Supply Station Pack, Home Sweet Cave decorations, exclusive spells, and Unchained skins.