The Mageseeker, the world of League of Legends in pixel art and with a Spanish touch

Digital Sunthe development studio behind the successful moonlighter, surprises us with his new project: The Mageseeker, a video game set in the League of Legends universe. On this occasion, they enter the world of Runeterra and offer us a different experience from what has been seen in the Riot Games license. We spoke with the CEO of the company, Javier Gimenez.

The opportunity to work on a League of Legends game arose after the success of Moonlighter, when Riot Games approached the studio with the proposal to develop a video game in runeterra. According to the Digital Sun team, “the process was almost a fairy tale. After coming up with an abstract idea about a protagonist who could steal abilities from others, Riot Games pitched to sylas, a character who also has that ability.” Thus was born the idea of The Mageseekersays Gimenez.

The studio decided to create a ARPG with a “more linear” narrative approach, which allowed them to “explore Demacia the way we wanted to, and tell the story we wanted to tell. That makes it a much simpler game in structure, but one that goes much deeper into the characters. For us it has been something new since Moonlighter is very light in terms of history.

Digital Sun had a lot of freedom in working on the game and Riot Games it was a good partner During all the process. “From the beginning they made it clear to us that it was going to be our game and our style. Their role has been the one that good publishers usually have: they respect your ideas, but they give you their opinion seeking to improve the game. Let’s say that it has been a constructive conversation for four years and that, after all that time, I think we can both say that we have been very good traveling companions”, says the CEO. Despite the logical restrictions when working in the Runeterra universe, both parties paid a lot of attention to consistency and treatment of League of Legends characters.

A game for fans of League of Legends… and those who are not

The title offers a unique experience for fans of League of Legends, since “being able to walk through Demacia and live a story within that world with characters like Garen, Lux, Morgana, Jarvan IV, Shyvanna and Sylas himself will be most attractive to them.” From Digital Legends they point out that it can also be attractive to those who are not familiar with their universe: “We always consider it a priority that the game was good in itself, and that it was fully enjoyable for people who know nothing about LOL. The game works as an introduction to its own universe and its characters, without having to know anything before, and we trust that what stands out the most are the combat mechanics that mix magic and melee, with the particularity of having to make quick decisions based on the magic you can steal from the enemies around you.”

The game’s pixel art style was a joint decision between Digital Sun and Riot Games. This style allows the studio to explore “different possibilities” beyond their work on Moonlighter and unleash the imagination of players. Although the studio doesn’t want to limit itself to pixel art, they are proud of the work done here: “We don’t want to be a studio that only does pixel artWe hope to be able to teach other things soon”, they warn.

From a MOBA to an ARPG

Adapting Sylas and his abilities to the ARPG genre was a challenge, but the studio managed to capture the essence of the character and his style of play. Combat in The Mageseeker is not only based on reflexes, but also on making quick decisions based on the magics that can be stolen from enemies. “The key has been this ability to steal magic, but we also wanted to capture his mobility or the double role that he has as a mage and melee combat. There have been many adjustments throughout the project to leave it as it has been, we are very happy with the result”, considers Giménez.

For Moonlighter fans, title offers similarities regarding the pixel art style, the camera perspective and some combat concepts. However, the game’s structure “is more linear and focused on telling a story” rather than offering the freedom of a roguelite like Moonlighter. The Mageseeker is out now for Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series, and PC.