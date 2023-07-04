The Magic World Of Circus On Summer Tour… With A New Show!

The magical world of the circus is big again for summer tour. After a strong spring season, Sandor Donnert has once again put together a top-notch schedule.

Experience magical moments with Stacey Giribaldi and her unique ladder balance. He was recently seen at the famous Apollo Variete in Düsseldorf.

Marco Mariani and his wife, Stefania Gottani, have been extended from the spring program. As a clown, Marco is the common thread running through the program. Stefania surprises with her antipode act.

Chile’s Mikhail Mila is a talented juggler and Melanie Alvarez performs with her hula hoops. The second juggler in the program is one with a Spanish flair: Miguel Alvarez. These artists are working in the Netherlands for the first time.

award winning work

The Magical World of Circus is a relatively small production. But with great deeds. You’ll find tons of internationally awarded acts out there!

Think Andrzej Feodorovs: no stranger to Dutch soil. The internationally acclaimed artist has a unique act with pigeons. Andrzej is not called the ‘pigeon whisperer’ for nothing.

The French Adele fame grew up in the Netherlands and got her start in the Circus Hermann Renz with her strapon act. Due to her persistence, she has developed into a top performer in this genre. from the circus-theater Roncalli to the Cirque d’Hiver Bouglione; Adele has absolutely no context!

The Colombian duo Acero has already gained international fame with their amazing power acrobatics on a sugar mast. Now on tour to the magical world of the circus and in October they will travel to the famous Latina Circus Festival (in Italy).

Overall, a show worth watching!

Travel

This summer, the circus will mainly tour large amusement parks and camp sites in the south and central Netherlands. Usually in venues where one day is played, the performance is at 7 p.m.

Visitors from outside the park are also welcome. It is advised to reserve tickets well in time.

For current tour information and tickets, visit this website (tour will be posted soon).

So please pay attention to the following:

