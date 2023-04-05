The Major Voting Change Coming in Patch 13.7

Yesterday afternoon we knew all the details, point by point, of the brand new Patch 13.7 that in just a few days it will arrive at the Summoner’s Rift. As well as big changes to champions established in the «Tier-S» of the jungle like Sejuani, Wukong either Read without, among others; and the adjustments towards some objects like the Dance of Deaththe Rod of Ages and all those Items that inflict “Severe Wounds”Riot implemented a major adjustment to one of the most frustrating mechanics of League of Legends: the surrender vote.

if you play League of Legends you know what we mean. For every player, there is nothing more frustrating than wanting to give up in a game that has a very high chance of being lost and not being able to do so due to the simple fact that early surrenders can only be done unanimously. He Patch 13.7 It seems to bring the solution so that you are no longer prisoners of said games and you can always apply the ‘zen’, «go next«.

Phreak Explains Adjustment To Surrender Votes

It should be noted that this change will come in all game modes of League of Legends, both on Summoner’s Rift and the Howling Abyss. As explained by the rioter Phreak in his YouTube channelin it Patch 13.7 In LoL, the developers have chosen to remove the unanimous vote requirement for early surrenders, giving teams the opportunity to not only abandon matches that are headed for what may seem like inevitable defeat, but also to prevent players from being left as hostages of a single negative vote.

«We’ve tested lower surrender times on normals for several patches and the results have met our expectations: the slightly higher surrender frequency leads to slightly shorter average game times. So we believe that this change is correct to allow teams to have the ability to choose which games to choose.» noted the rioters in the notes of the Patch 13.7.

Besides Phreak added statistics and said that an unsuccessful surrender vote of four to one, that is, 4 votes in favor and only one against, leads to a 97% of the time to a loss. This new tweak should help the gameplay experience and make it less frustrating, however this is “try and failure“, which means that Riot will be specifically monitoring this new adjustment over the next few patches to see how it affects win and surrender rates mainly in the early-game.

