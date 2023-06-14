The ‘mall bangs’ hairstyle of the eighties is back

The eighties are back! At least, if we look at one of the most popular hairstyles of the moment: ‘mall bangs’. A nostalgic hairstyle that’s absolutely divisive, but in 2023 it’s been given a modern twist.

What are mole bangs?

Don’t know what ‘mall bangs’ are? Then you were probably born after the eighties. In fact, it’s an intelligent, lightweight (and formerly free crunchy) bangs, covering practically the entire forehead. Vanna White, an American television presenter the eighties Was on television a lot, for example there was one. The hairstyle was especially popular among youths who spent a lot of time in malls, which is where the name originated. WHO How I Met Your Mother seen, probably recognizes the hairstyle from Robin’s famous song, let’s go to the mall,

viral haircut 2023

Mall bashes in 2023 won’t look exactly like the eighties version, but they certainly will to some extent. The hairstyle is now cut a little softer, with more room to style it in different ways. For example, Dua Lipa recently rocked trendy mall bangs for Kim Kardashian and Pamela Anderson (whose hair is an obsession with TikTok, by the way).

The good thing about mole bangs? They don’t need to be cut perfectly and can be tailored to your individual hair type and texture. they just add an interesting touch As for your haircut, within which you can determine how you want them (eg very thin or a little thick). For example, if you have a small forehead, it may be advisable to wear longer will become to cut it.

And oh, a curling iron works wonders: Curl the bottom edge of your bangs with the device, apply some (light) hair spray, and you’ve got bangs à la Pamela in no time.