A man presented himself to police in Ekren last weekend with a cat found in Hoboken that he had devotedly cared for over the past two weeks, believing it was his missing cat. Until his own cat suddenly turns up on the doorstep. Thanks to Chip Probe, Maryke, who has a double, was able to be reunited with her rightful owners. The Atbir family of Hoboken is overjoyed. “She didn’t understand why he suddenly stopped liking his favorite sweets.”

About two weeks ago, a security officer found two cats in an abandoned house in the Hoboken neighborhood of Moretzburg. The Umikor factory has bought houses in the vicinity of the factory because the level of lead in the blood of young children is decidedly too high. The houses are now waiting to be demolished. But such plates are sometimes removed due to vandalism and in this case two cats had fallen into a cellar. The animals could not get out. When the security guard turned around, one cat was already dead, and the other was in safe condition.

The post was shared on Facebook. A man in Ekeren thought he recognized his missing cat in a live tabby tiger. In that regard, the story is not entirely clear, but it is probably about a man who lived in the district of Moretzberg and who had recently moved. He was afraid that his cat was back in his socks.

chip check

With great dedication he tried to help the bone-thin animal back to its feet. They observed minor differences, but attributed this to the poor condition of the cat. Last weekend all of a sudden her real cat showed up on her doorstep again.

“The gentleman realized his mistake and then he took the cat to our police station in Ekeren for a chip check,” says Willem Migom, a spokesman for Antwerp police. “By reading the chip, the owners can be immediately traced.”

The Atbir family was reunited with Marieke at the police in Ekeren after a month and a half. , © RR

For Maryam (19), Yusuf (13) and Sara (10) the holidays could not have started better. “When Marieke went missing a month and a half ago, she was very sad,” says mother Rosita Leonardo, who, with her husband Brahim Atbir and the children, immediately went to Ekeren to pick up her cat. “She once had a litter box where we placed three of the younger ones and were able to pass the rest on to co-workers. Marieke was sterilized after the birth of her first child, but we still have children from her. It seems like our cat family is complete again. Our other cats are very happy too. They recognized each other immediately.

Maryke is three years old. “We once lost his son for a while. It is then revealed that his chip data is still safe. Due to data privacy, you must give permission for your data to be published on catid.be. We resolved all four of our cats right away, and luckily that happened, otherwise we never would have gotten Marieke back so quickly.”

trapped in the basement

Maryke had gone missing a month and a half ago. She might have been locked in that basement the whole time. “I initially shared it on Facebook, but not until recently, and saw the call that the security officer posted very late. But since it had already been picked up, I assumed the man was sure it was his cat. We are very grateful to the gentleman for taking such good care of Marieke for two weeks. Apparently she thought it was strange that she no longer liked her favorite sweets.

In contrast, the Atbir family had no doubt that it was their Maryke. “With us she immediately liked her favorite sweets again”, laughs Rosita. “My husband is a tram driver and his shift was late the first night. When he went to sleep at about two o’clock, Marieke clung to his chest as usual. It was an emotional moment for us to see that. We are very grateful to his rescuer. But it’s always useful to read the chip if you’ve got a cat.

The Atbeer family still lives as one of the last families around the factory. “We are building, when our house is ready we will also move in.”