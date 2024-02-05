The man who cut his chains to avoid punishment was arrested at Aguadilla Airport

The man who will be sentenced today for a murder that took place in Cabo Rojo was captured last night at Aguadilla’s Rafael Hernández Airport by staff of the Preventive Unit together with members of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) after biting him. Remove the shackles of the program of electronic monitoring under the Pretrial Services Program.

According to the Puerto Rico Police Bureau, 34-year-old Wilfredo J. Asensio Rodríguez was preparing to fly to Florida state to escape authorities when he was stopped.

Through his legal representation and through the writ of habeas corpus, after not being heard within six months, he was freed under electronic supervision and today he was summoned to the Mayagüez Court, where after a hearing he was sentenced. was about to. Crimes of murder and violation of weapons laws.

Asencio Rodriguez was charged with another man for the crime of assault of a person on January 9, 2022, on La Recoleta Road in Cabo Rojo.

Asencio Rodriguez was charged with another man for the crime of assault of a person on January 9, 2022, on La Recoleta Road in Cabo Rojo.

The case was consulted with Prosecutor José Arocho to file additional charges for destruction and manipulation of electronic handcuffs.