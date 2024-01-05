The man who won’t continue playing with Messi

2024-01-05
in the transfer window inter miami There are not just joints. After verifying the signature of Luis Suarez which will mark the reunion messi, baskets And Jordi AlbaThe club announced its goodbyes Kamal Miller,
At 26, the Canadian defender left for portland timbers In an operation that took place in late 2023. Lotus He was one of the starters, playing a total of 35 games and playing a key role in the Pink team’s first title with the League Cup last season.
The transfer was made through an initial payment of 625 thousand dollars, with the possibility of receiving an additional 150 thousand depending on the accomplishment of game objectives.
A relevant aspect that prompted his departure was the release of foreign quota Inter, departure of miller This gives the team the opportunity to continue searching for international talent to strengthen its defence, although it implies the loss of a central defender with great qualities.
The Argentine press speculated with the call. Gerardo Martino To marcos rojobut the protector of Boca Juniors Would have refused to join the North American franchise.
inter miami preseason
During preseason, inter miami Will go on an international tour in which he will start his journey with a match against guard (19 January), he will then head to Saudi Arabia to face commitments on 29 January al-hilal and before 1 February al nassar Of Cristiano Ronaldo,
Additionally, he will appear in Hong Kong on February 4 to face a selection of local stars and will have a fight three days later vissel kobe from Japan. he will be measured upon his return Newell’s In their stadium (15 February).
(tagstotranslate)Portland Timbers