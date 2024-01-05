The man who won’t continue playing with Messi

2024-01-05

in the transfer window inter miami There are not just joints. After verifying the signature of Luis Suarez which will mark the reunion messi , baskets And Jordi Alba The club announced its goodbyes Kamal Miller ,

At 26, the Canadian defender left for portland timbers In an operation that took place in late 2023. Lotus He was one of the starters, playing a total of 35 games and playing a key role in the Pink team’s first title with the League Cup last season.

The transfer was made through an initial payment of 625 thousand dollars, with the possibility of receiving an additional 150 thousand depending on the accomplishment of game objectives.

A relevant aspect that prompted his departure was the release of foreign quota Inter, departure of miller This gives the team the opportunity to continue searching for international talent to strengthen its defence, although it implies the loss of a central defender with great qualities.