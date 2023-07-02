‘The Mandalorian’: Pedro Pascal voices Din Zareen only

shocking news for the fans of the mandalorian, In a recent interview, actor Pedro Pascal has announced that he is no longer on the sets of the popular series. He only provides Din Zareen’s voice, and it happens later in a special studio. The series currently has three seasons on Disney+. A fourth will follow.

one of the most popular star warsprojects of recent years are without a doubt the mandalorian, The series has made the franchise hot again on its own. The third season is also online now, but actor Pedro Pascal was barely on set. He said this in an interview with Hollywood Reporter.

the mandalorian

In the mandalorian We follow Din Jarin (Pascal) and Grogu on their adventure through the galaxy. At the end of the second season, we saw the two (temporarily) say goodbye to each other and we also got to see Jeryn’s face for the first time. But this is not the case in the rest of the episode, and actor Pedro Pascal also uses it now.

In a recent interview, the actor admitted that he is hardly on the sets and voices the character only in the studio. “We experimented with it a lot, but in the end my body just wasn’t ready,” he says. “I used to live there, but now we’ve come to a solution that’s great and allows me to do other things.” also gives.”

season 4

The third season of the series has just come out, but the fourth season is already being worked on. Along with this, the process of success will also go on. last of us There is at least one more season to come with Pedro Pascal. So it’s no surprise that Pascal only had time to voice Jaron during post-production.