The market for music rights catalogs keeps (much) hot

The market for investing in music rights catalogs is in full swing. New players keep coming and some catalogs are still being paid big bucks. What were the most notable deals and developments regarding music rights catalog sales in 2022? Syb Terpstra, senior counsel IP and entertainment at Bureau Brandeis, lists them.

Over the years, several major artists have sold (part of) their rights. Some sold their rights to existing publishers or labels, others sold their rights to investment funds such as Pythagoras and Hipgnosis. The market for music rights catalogs continues to (more) heat up, with artists such as Justin Timberlake, Phil Collins and Sting cashing in large sums in exchange for (part or all) of their copyright or related rights in the past year. In addition, several new players entered the market and again billions were raised to invest in the purchase of music rights catalogues.

Most Notable Deals , Phil Collins and his fellow Genesis bandmates: the sale of the rights to Concord reportedly raised over $300 million and included the gentlemen’s shares in copyright and rights relating to Genesis music and solo work; , Huey Lewis and the News: Primary Wave reportedly paid $20 million for the rights to the band’s catalog from 1994; , Avicii: The family of Avicii, who died in 2018, has sold 75% of his publishing and mastering rights to Pophouse (founded by ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus); , Chuck D (Public Enemy): Reach Music bought the American rapper’s author’s share in more than 300 songs; , Alice in Chains: Round Music Hill reportedly spent $50 million on the copyright and neighboring rights of the four members of Alice in Chains, while the heirs of the band’s original vocalist and bassist sold their music rights to Primary Wave; , Simple Minds (Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill): BMG bought, among other things, the publishing rights and related rights from Scotts; , Swedish House Mafia (& Axwell ^ Ingrosso): Pophouse aggregated copyrights and master rights from popular Swedish producers; , Neil Diamond: Universal Music Group buys Neil Diamond’s catalogue; , Sting: Popular British singer sold copyright of his solo work and music for The Police to Universal Music Publishing Group for an estimated USD 300+ million; , David Bowie: David Bowie’s heirs reportedly made over $250 million from the sale of the singer’s publishing rights to Warner Chappell Music; , Luis Fonsi: The Despacito singer has sold his publishing catalog to Harborview Equity Partners for an estimated $100 million.

hypnosis

In an article about the sale of music rights catalogs, Hipgnosis could not go unnoticed. Hipgnosis is probably the best-known music rights investment fund. Hipgnosis consists of Hipgnosis Songs Management (HSM), which acts as ‘investment advisor’, and two investment funds, namely Hipgnosis Songs Fund (HSF) and Hipgnosis Songs Capital (HSC). HSF has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2018. On the other hand, HSC is a private investment fund that was established in 2021 in association with private equity investor Blackstone. The HSM’s task is to search for investment objects for both the HSF and the HSC, read: Interesting Music Rights Catalog. Blackstone is also a shareholder in HSM.

value addition

HSF has not purchased any catalogs in 2022. It sounds strange, but the simple explanation is that the money ran out. HSF has spent $2.2 billion since its inception. This is money that comes from the offering of shares and bank loans, among other things. However, according to HSF’s interim report for the six months to September 30, 2022, the value of HSF is expected to increase to $2.67 billion in mid-2022.

press 2022

HSC is not going to be inactive in 2022. In 2021, the fund begins with $1 billion in seed capital. In any case, by 2022, at least 100 million of that will have been spent on Justin Timberlake’s copyrights. In 2022, HSC also invested in the music rights of Leonard Cohen and country star Kenny Chesney, among others.

In addition, Hipgnosis issued a $222 million bond through the Hipgnosis Songs Assets vehicle through 2022. These bonds are supported by royalties from a catalog of more than 950 songs, including songs by Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado and Leonard Cohen. In doing so, Hipgnosis followed the example of Northleaf Capital Partners and KKR, who issued USD 304 million (NCP) and USD 1.1 billion (KKR) music rights bonds due in December 2021 and February 2022, respectively.

striking transaction that has not (yet) completed Perhaps one of the most striking (proposed) sales in 2022 was one that ultimately didn’t happen (for now): that of Pink Floyd’s music rights. Reportedly, the rights to Pink Floyd’s back catalog (including rights to recorded music, but excluding publishing) were up for sale for around $500 million. Several major players in the music rights catalog investment market will be interested in Pink Floyd’s catalog and will be involved in the bidding process, including Sony, Warner, BMG, Hipgnosis, Concorde, Primary Wave and Blackstone. Disagreements between band members David Gilmour and Roger Waters may have (for the time being) ended the bidding process, although at that point the process had already been going on for five months. Rumor has it that a transaction is still expected to close, with various bidders still silent about this potential mega-deal for several months.

conclusion

The market for investing in music rights catalogs is therefore (still) not saturated. New players keep coming and some catalogs still make big bucks. Whether all these investments really pay off, of course, remains to be seen. 2023 is now several months away and the first major transaction has already taken place. So sold Dr. Dre his share of rights to Shamrock and Universal for over $200 million Warner bought part of YES’s recorded music catalog Justin Bieber sold his rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for $200 million , and John Fogerty bought a majority share in Concord from Creedence Clearwater Revival Publishing Catalog. Despite changing market conditions, the market for investing in music rights catalogs doesn’t seem to be stopping at the moment…