The MCU could cash in on Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch

After a less-than-desirable outcome for Scarlet Witch Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Marvel Studios may be moving toward redemption for a beloved character Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (2024).

While Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), aka the Scarlet Witch, was always an interesting character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she’s since become one of the most beloved heroes. wandavision (2021). Their struggle with losing Vision (Paul Bettany) and the future they could create certainly makes for the best television series in Marvel Studios history.

Unfortunately, all of Wanda’s development and intrigue was wasted Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, While she was awesome and one of the best villains in the MCU, it felt like everything that was interesting about her was taken away from the series, her character was robbed of the agency she had. wandavision,

However, it looks like Marvel Studios is trying to do the right thing with him in the future wandavision spinoff series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries,

WARNING: The remainder of this article contains potential spoilers Agatha: Darkhold Diaries And the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead. Read further at your own risk.

WandaVision spinoff leak reveals that Scarlet Witch may not be dead

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (formerly known as Agatha: Tomb of Chaos And Agatha: House of Harkness) will follow wandavision Extravagant Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) tries to get her powers back when she meets some unlikely allies including Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), Billy Kaplan (Joe Locke), Lilia Calderoo (Patti LuPone), Jennifer Cale (Sasheer Zamata) and others. .

According to recent reports from often reliable leakers CanWeGetSomeToastViewers will also get some news about the Scarlet Witch, most notably that she’s not dead.

According to reports, Wanda Maximoff is presumed dead, but when a character asks Agatha if she is, Harkness refused to give a straight answer,

“If you want a straight answer, ask a straight witch.”

This comment not only solidifies Agatha Harkness as an LGBTQIA+ icon, but it also leaves an open door for the Scarlet Witch to return to the MCU at some point in the future. And given the current state of the MCU, we could definitely use some more Elizabeth Olsen.

