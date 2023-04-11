the meeting that marked the history of Campinas-SP

Musician since childhood, drummer Gabre Medeiros is your friend Joshua Costa brought to CampinasSão Paulo, a meeting that marked the lives of all musicians in the city and region.

Always very communicative and skilled in creating good relationships in the professional field, Gabriel Medeiros, better known as “Gabre Medeiros“, surprised everyone with a great partnership.

The artist, with the help of his friend Josué Costa, closed a drum workshop with the American Aaron Spearsa great world reference.

drummer freelancer, Gabre Medeiros began his career in music as a child, playing in church with his family. At age 13, he started playing in the secular world and meeting people in the music business. Over time, he stood out and showed that he really had talent and a lot of aptitude for music.

Aaron Spears is an American record producer and drummer, who has worked with artists such as usher, Alicia Keys It is Justin Timberlake. He has great drumming skills, as well as being very considerate of his fans and students.

The partnership between Gabre and Aaron Spears was a success, and the workshop drumming they performed in Campinas was a landmark in the history of the city. Hundreds of people attended the event and were impressed with the musician’s skills.

During the workshop, Aaron Spears showed all his skill on the drums and charmed everyone with his affectionate and thoughtful way of communicating and treating his fans. It was an amazing experience for everyone in attendance.

The workshop was so successful that Gabre Medeiros is already studying the possibility of holding new events with icons of Brazilian and international music. This is a unique opportunity for music fans to learn from the best musicians in the world and have an unforgettable experience.

For those who want to follow Gabre Medeiros’ work, he is present on social networks, such as @gabriiellmedeiros on Instagram. There you can find more information about his projects and follow his trajectory in music, among others.

Featured Photo: