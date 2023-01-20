The metaverse and the blockchain do not seduce the creators of games

Video game studios still find no reason to jump on the metaverse and blockchain bandwagon. At least not massively. This is confirmed by the most recent report on the state of the industry published by the organizers of the Game Developers Conference (via VentureBeat), based on a survey of more than 2,300 industry developers.

If we focus on what is related to the blockchain, the result is not surprising. Especially if we consider that the 2022 edition of the same study had yielded mostly negative results towards the implementation of technologies related to the crypto world and NFTs.

While virtual worlds are not generating much sympathy among the big video game studios either. One of the questions asked of respondents about which companies they believed were best positioned to deliver on the promise of the metaverse concept, the answer was resounding. 45% marked the option “None. The metaverse concept will never deliver as promised.”.

Those who did choose any of the listed companies, leaned 14% for Epic Games. This, due to the possibility of expanding the scope of developments such as Fortnite and Unreal Engine. Let’s not forget that Tim Sweeney, CEO of the aforementioned study, said that he believed that the metaverse could be the engine of the world economy and the generator of “several trillion dollars”.

A step below they were Goal Y Microsoft with Horizon Worlds Y Minecraft, respectively, with 7% of the votes each. Quite a curious situation, since those of Mark Zuckerberg today are the ones that are allocating the most resources to the development of a life in virtuality. However, their recent financial setbacks, added to the disenchantment of their shareholders, do not allow them to be considered as the best able to make tangible a metaverse concept that they themselves have turned into a permanent topic of discussion in the technology sector.

The video game industry still looks far from the metaverse and the blockchain

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

When it comes to blockchain, game developers are still reluctant to look at it as a feasible business model. In fact, only 4% of those surveyed responded that they currently use it for the monetization of their titles. While 50% of those consulted are working with the traditional modality of pay to downloador “pay to download”.

This is another situation that does not generate major surprises. After all, platforms like Steam have long banned the distribution of blockchain games. Something that greatly complicates its reach to mass audiences, those that are not necessarily limited to followers of the world of cryptocurrencies. While in the case of the metaverse, it is still not appreciated as an option that adds value to the experience gamer. Something that runs independently of advances in developments related to virtual reality.

It is true that proposals like decentraland They have generated great interest, mainly in the world of marketing. Some of the most recognized brands in the world have made their commitment to the metaverse, but it is clear that the proposal still requires a lot of evolution. In the case of Meta, meanwhile, Horizon Worlds So far it has been a fiasco, with less than 200,000 people regularly accessing the platform.

Mark Zuckerberg has said that the metaverse will be possible when virtual reality headsets become affordable. Something that today seems to be very far from happening; especially if we consider that the Meta Quest Pro costs 1,500 dollars. But there is also another major drawback to this type of device: its low level of user retention. It is estimated that more than half of Meta glasses are no longer used just 6 months after being purchased. This being the case, there is no massive adoption plan that is worth it.