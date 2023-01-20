The metaverse and the blockchain do not seduce the creators of games

Video game studios still find no reason to jump on the metaverse and blockchain bandwagon. At least not massively. This is confirmed by the most recent report on the state of the industry published by the organizers of the Game Developers Conference (via VentureBeat), based on a survey of more than 2,300 industry developers.

If we focus on what is related to the blockchain, the result is not surprising. Especially if we consider that the 2022 edition of the same study had yielded mostly negative results towards the implementation of technologies related to the crypto world and NFTs.

While virtual worlds are not generating much sympathy among the big video game studios either. One of the questions asked of respondents about which companies they believed were best positioned to deliver on the promise of the metaverse concept, the answer was resounding. 45% marked the option “None. The metaverse concept will never deliver as promised.”.

Those who did choose any of the listed companies, leaned 14% for Epic Games. This, due to the possibility of expanding the scope of developments such as Fortnite and Unreal Engine. Let’s not forget that Tim Sweeney, CEO of the aforementioned study, said that he believed that the metaverse could be the engine of the world economy and the generator of “several trillion dollars”.

A step below they were Goal Y Microsoft with Horizon Worlds Y Minecraft, respectively, with 7% of the votes each. Quite a curious situation, since those of Mark Zuckerberg today are the ones that are allocating the most resources to the development of a life in virtuality. However, their recent financial setbacks, added to the disenchantment of their shareholders, do not allow them to be considered as the best able to make tangible a metaverse concept that they themselves have turned into a permanent topic of discussion in the technology sector.

