The Metzur mystery, Bond’s departure and the earth-shattering death of a power figure

Because your sitting hole needs to be maintained too, Humo guides you through the range on small and medium-sized screens every day.

editorial

‘No Time To Die’



parting bond Daniel Craig 007 kicks off the franchise with a nearly three-hour celebration of everything that made the Bond movies so great. Fleabag brain phoebe waller bridge filed communication and billie eilish provided one hell of a title track. Of rami malek As a classic villain, a dangerous person Christopher Walters And lee seydoux As a surprisingly interesting Bond girl.

at 20.25 on VTM

read this also ‘No Time To Die’: Here with that bottom of the vodka martini: To your health, Daniel ★★★★☆ ‘Fleabag’: ‘Smart, dark, priceless, sad and always funny’ ★★★★½

‘The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media’



Truecrime documentary about the death of an American Gabriel Petito, Her disappearance during a campervan trip in the summer of 2021 became world news as the idyllic image of their relationship on social media turned out to be far from reality. Fiance Brian Laundry Will eventually takes his own life and pleads guilty in his suicide note.

00.20 on VTM2

‘With George’



it can’t be avoided Meteor, george van rossem Kicked Off the Year With M.I.A. Up for Best Album, Thanks in Part gentle, one of ‘Love for Music”s hottest figures, will be visiting the Sportpaleis twice in November and now also gets his own documentary on Streamz. In four episodes he looks back at his meteoric rise, from his musical upbringing to his first exposure to M.I.A. He looks through photo albums with his parents, listens to old cassettes on which he Samson and Gert sings, reminds Fast And Emma Hesters, and shares his backstage secret: ‘I have to go to the big bathroom three or four times before I have to go on stage.’ All together: Metezu-oor-oor!

on streamz

‘Temblor’



In Guatemala, friendly family man Pablo’s family learns that he has a secret homosexual relationship. In their highly religious and highly homophobic environment, it is difficult to supervise the drama. The screenplay is hallucinogenic at times and the emotions are intense, thanks partly to the excellent actors.

on canvas at 22.05

read this also ‘Temblors’: ‘They say gay also means ‘happy’, but what you get is sadness’ ★★★½☆

‘Vranks’



pimp and bounty hunter. Houston in the US state of Texas has a sad record: Nowhere in America are more underage girls entering the sex industry. ‘Vranks’ follows a team that tries to keep teenagers out of the hands of human traffickers.

on canvas at 20.10

More viewing tips? Check out humo.be/guide