The Mexican national team presented the shirt with which it will play the Copa America

The ‘Try’ T-shirts are cherry with red highlights, as well as light green with various designs on the garment

mexican team Presented the uniforms with which they will compete copa america 2024 This summer, that includes a cherry-colored T-shirt with red and green details, as well as another T-shirt with a green base with lighter details in the same tone.

new clothes will arrive League of Nations, which is played in late March. competition in which it is expected Mexico in front of panama in the semi-finals and, if both teams advance, are expected to play in the final against the United States.

mexican national team t-shirt @miselecionmx

The shirts are presented like the players santiago jimenez, Orbelin Pienda, Julian Araújo, Henry Martin And edson alvarezwho are considered for the game panama On 21st March.

MexicoWith this shirt, in addition to playing, will compete in Nations League commitments America’s Cup, which is taking place in the United States this year. Will compete with Jaime Lozano’s team Jamaica, Ecuador And VenezuelaIn the group stage of the CONMEBOL tournament.

The presentation of the shirt included characters such as Mexican National Team coach Jaime Lozano, Mexican Soccer Federation commissioner Juan Carlos Rodríguez, Ivar Cisniega, president of the supreme Mexican football organization, and the directors of the national teams. , Dulio Davino.

MexicoAlong with the new uniforms, the United States will also play five friendly matches as it faces Brazil, Uruguay, Bolivia from CONMEBOL, and also has games scheduled with New Zealand and Canada. Jaime Lozano’s side are also expected to travel to Europe to play some more friendly matches.

“It is a matter of great pride for any athlete to wear the Mexico shirt and defend it; Ivar Cisniega, president of the Mexican Football Federation, commented, “Congratulations to the presentation of the new skin of the Mexican national team, which we will see on the field and, without a doubt, in the stands of the stadiums where the national team plays.”

When will the new Mexican National Team shirt go on sale?

The Mexican National Team’s new shirts, which are “a blend of futuristic artistic and cultural expression”, will be available starting March 14.