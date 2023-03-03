the Milanese brand on the rise

Translated by



Helena OSORIO Posted in







1st of sea. from 2023



With its beautiful pieces 100% made in Italy, revisiting the basics casual masculine to adapt them to women in a timeless luxury with a spirit cool, Halfboy nailed it. Launched in 2019, the Milan-based women’s ready-to-wear brand has reached over 60 retailers worldwide, registering strong growth in three years. And this despite the pandemic, and without organizing any official press presentations.





The brand built its success on sleeve pieces – Halfboy

This success story owes its authorship to the stylist Alice Moraschini, who worked in the sales department of several companies, namely the New Guards Group (Off-White, etc.), and the manager Giovanni Muracchini, who accompanied the development of several outerwear. In addition to their excellent knowledge of the market, the duo worked hard on their image from the start, with relevant styles that quickly attracted influencers, including Kendall Jenner. Partners in life and business, they now employ around 15 people and are preparing to change premises as the brand grows.

Halfboy starts with pieces with sleeves, Giovanni Muracchini’s great specialty. “The idea was to take the iconic pieces of men’s wardrobe and reinterpret them for a dynamic and energetic woman. Hence the name of the brand. Halfboy is also an attitude, a way of being”, explains Alice Moraschini. “It is a species of ‘post streetwear‘, with a more classic and essential design, offering a luxury that is both timeless and elegant”, he continues.





A look for autumn-winter 2023/24 with leather jeans – Halfboy

Compared to the usual men’s classics, the volumes are different, reworked with more contemporary codes. O perfectoone of the bestsellers from Halfboy, it was shortened and endowed with big shoulders. The turned sheepskin aviator jacket has slightly wider sleeves and a large collar. The sleeves of the vest in shearling are short, wide and evasées. The Teddy jacket, another bestselleris also revisited in shearling. Now in its seventh season, the brand offers a look almost total with denim, knits, T-shirts, sweaters and even boots.

The collection for the autumn-winter 2023/2024 season includes beautiful shirts and trousers in printed leather with a denim effect, polo shirts in crochetlarge fur coats and wool trousers with a “sagging” effect (letting underwear show, ndr) in trompe l’oeil. In the end, beautiful bases with a touch of fashion. It’s quite simple, the pieces seem to come from catwalk, but in a wearable version! They are all made in workshops in central and northeastern Italy, with high quality materials and beautiful leather.

Alice Moraschini with her bestsellerperfecto – Halfboy

Positioned in a high-end contemporary segment, Halfboy offers prices between 150 and 500 euros for sweaters, around 500-650 euros for knitwear, 450-600 euros for denim pieces, 1,200-1,600 euros for leather, 1,600-2,400 euros for transformed skin. Distribution is managed directly by the brand, namely from Milan and Paris, where it will be present from the 2nd to the 7th of March in a show room on Boulevard Richard Lenoir.

90% of the brand is sold internationally, mainly in Asia, the United States and the Middle East, through its site e-commerce, as well as retailers online (Net-a-Porter, Ssence, Farfetch) and physical stores such as Neiman Marcus in the United States, Bloomingdale’s and Harvey Nichols in the United Arab Emirates.

