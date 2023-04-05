The Minecraft movie already has a release date

In this new era where cinema and video games already get along quite well, a new project is about to arrive that nobody asked for and that nobody would have expected because of how bizarre it is to imagine it. We are talking about the movie of Minecraft which already has a theatrical release date.

Minecraft It remains by far the most successful game out there, selling copies by the ton and ranking even higher than true hits like Grand Theft Auto V, among others. The game is also the most “estimated” on YouTube, surely also on Twitch and anyway, the amount of people and money that moves the famous sandbox that is now owned by Xbox and that also does not stop releasing is crazy spin off’s like the new Minecraft Legends which is close to reaching xbox game pass.

That is why it is not surprising that this title, which already appears in the form of toys, clothing and other types of merchandise, is now going to be turned into a movie, although on the other hand, thinking of a block video game movie is more strange because it’s going to be about something live action and it’s going to have Jason Momoa there.

What are we going to see on the screen? That is difficult to know until we have a first trailer which also seems to take a little longer than expected to arrive since the release date for the Minecraft movie is set for April 4, 2025according to Warner Bros., that is, there are two years left for fans of the video game to see it in theaters,

Honestly, it is not something that many of us are waiting for, although surely there will be a whole fandom eager to know more about this project.

Are you excited for the premiere of the movie of Minecraft?

***

