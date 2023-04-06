The Minecraft movie has a release date, but it is so long to see it that you better play a game in your world of blocks

The delivery of the Minecraft movie has been one of the most complicated in cinema related to video games. The title of Mojang It cries out to heaven to receive an adaptation for the big screen, but various circumstances have postponed its release in theaters around the world. However, we already have a date marked on the calendar.

As reported from Deadline, it will be on April 4, 2025 when we can buy our ticket and sit in the seat to see the show that Warner Bros. has prepared. One of the leading roles will be played by himself Jason Momoabest known for his performances in the DCU as Aquaman and Game of Thrones.

In charge of production we have Jared Hess, who has offered us films like Super Nacho or Napoleon Dynamite. It was in October 2020 when we last heard from the movie of Minecraft, as it had been scheduled for March 2022, but was ultimately delayed indefinitely. Now, it seems that the project takes new wings to come to fruition.

The delays have distinguished the film, which has never managed to reach the desired direction. However, there are still many unknowns to be resolved, but the plot was revealed a couple of years ago. We will see how a teenager joins some adventurers, who end up in the Overworld. Her main task will be to escape from there and stop the threat of the Ender Dragon.





