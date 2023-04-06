The Minecraft movie, starring Jason Momoa, finally has a release date

We have known for years that Minecraft will have a movie that, sadly, spent years in development hell. Luckily, the project finally came out of this bad moment and Warner Bros. was already encouraged to give it a release date.

According to information from Deadline, Warner Bros. confirmed news about its schedule of upcoming releases. One of its novelties was that the Minecraft movie, which will star Jason Momoa, already has a release date.

According to the Warner Bros. Minecraft will debut on April 4, 2025. It is worth mentioning that the company had this date reserved for a premiere for a long time, but it was barely confirmed that it is the film of Minecraft.

We remind you that, at the moment, there are not many details about the Minecraft movie. What we do know is that it will star Jason Momoa, an actor best known for being Aquaman in the DC universe and for appearing in game of Thrones. It is also confirmed that it will be directed by Jared Hess, a filmmaker best known for directing Napoleon Dynamite.

Last year it was also reported that Mary Parent and Roy Lee will be in charge of producing this adaptation. For their part, Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts will appear as executive producers. It is worth mentioning that Lydia Winters and Vu Bui from Mojang will be in charge of supervising the production and will also receive credits as producers.

