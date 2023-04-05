The Misiones Cup returns with an open League of Legends tournament: How to participate?

From the province of Misiones comes the great news for the gaming community and that is that the first tournament of the League of Legends 2023 Missions Cup. One of the organizers of this event, Lautaro Atue, confirmed that the competition will have the participation of five teams and a prize of $5,000, destined for the winner.

competition will take place on April 8 and 9, 2023 and anyone can participate, even those who do not have a formed team, since a Discord channel has been enabled so that those interested can join other players and form their team.

The tournament is free and registration will be open on the official Esports Misiones discord until the Saturday before the start of the tournament. In addition, it has been confirmed that the tournament will be broadcast on the official page of Online Missions on the Twitch platform.

The organizers of the Missions Cup 2023 They have high expectations for this tournament and promise that there will be tournaments of different games every week. Next week, although it has been kept secret, it was anticipated that it will be a shooter.

In short, the Misiones Cup 2023 is a great opportunity for the gaming community of Misiones and the entire country to meet, have fun and compete. The main objective of the tournament is to promote the gaming community and provide a meeting space for all those who share this passion. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this great community and win prizes along the way!