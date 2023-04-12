The missing LoL item that requires immediate adjustments

For a long time, League of Legends has become a video game in which items shine brighter than some champions. The clearest example is in the Piercing divine. Far from it, there are some items they have completely disappeared from the game to the point where buying them is practically losing the game. He snake fang is good proof of it. but there is another item of LoL which is even worse.

It’s about the razor assault. An object that came to the MOBA years ago and that, although it has never had an extraordinary impact, has gone from being a item that some champions took advantage of one that nobody wants to see in their build. After seeing this little repercussion of the object, some players have provided Riot Games with ideas to bring it back as a item viable.

Will the Stormknife return to being a item viable in LoL?

Starting at Platinum+, the Stormknife is one of the two items in the MOBA that has barely any impact. Only 0.2% of players decide to use it. Despite this, through subreddit from League of Legends They have given a possible solution for their return to the list of playable objects. The most important thing would be to make it a item of LoL that uses the ‘Fervor‘ as a component.

This item’s passive allows it to slow down a champion once it gets all the charges. However, this is not something that ADCs take advantage of. Everyone wants armor penetration, further damage, critical hit either speed of motion. This makes objects like Memories by Lord Dominik or the Spectral dancer are much better and more coveted.

Should you add that ‘Fervour’ to your components, players would receive movement speed, something that everyone wants. Add to this the ability to slow down an enemy and it becomes a perfect match for any ADC. Not only that, but it could replace the ‘fragment of kircheis‘ and add a passive similar to Statikkan item that most players loved.

