the Mojang and Xbox strategy game that offers the ‘Age of Empires’ experience to all audiences

‘Minecraft’ is no small thing in the video game industry. We are talking nothing more and nothing less than the title best seller in history which expanded a few years ago with a spin-off called ‘Minecraft Dungeons’, which explores the genre of dungeon crawler with a more friendly tone for all types of players.

Now the brand is venturing into another genre with ‘Minecraft Legends’the strategy game that is positioned as one of the great launches of this month and that in Xataka Mexico we were able to try. This is what we find in the new installment of Mojang.

As Jaime Limón, marketing director of the brand’s products, explained to us, we were among the first people who were able to test the game outside the studio with an event that took place in only six countries in the world. We know that Mexico is an important territory for Xbox and that is why their main releases tend to have very good communication in the region.

A simple premise for all players

The story is simple. In the world of ‘Minecraft’ a portal appears that brings with it an invasion of the race of pigs known as Piglins. These begin to create settlements in different territories, as well as to conquer villages and lock up their inhabitants.





We respond to the call of three characters called Foresight, Action and Knowledge who are in a kind of neutral zone that communicates between different places through portals. They offer us a magical lute that will allow us to stop this invasion by collecting resources and summoning allies for the battle thanks to the help of two spirits called Allies.

After this introductory cinema we are presented with a very simple tutorial to explain the basic controls. In this test we could choose between the PC and console version, so I decided on the second option to be able to have a look at the adaptation in a controller It’s not an easy thing in this genre, but it’s becoming more and more common, as we recently saw in ‘Age of Empires’.

The adventure will be unique for each of the users

We have movement of the character and camera with the sticks, the change of actions with our directional pad and the upper buttons, while with the left trigger we can give orders and the right one is used to build structures. Initially it may seem complicatedbut as you progress through the first act you discover that even taking actions while in motion will become a constant.

Some basic missions will make us test this control by freeing areas of enemies on the map. This is where we have one of the strengths of the game and that has been one of the characteristics of all ‘Minecraft’. This will not be the same for everyone, since it is a game with procedural creation.

This means that the terrain and geography of our world will be completely different from the others, which I was able to verify with the attendees when comparing our map. In addition to this, Limón told us that resources also changeso the strategy can vary, depending on the materials that we can collect.

In order to explore this world we have a horse that serves as our mount. Depending on the animal we are riding we will have a special ability, such as the beetle that can climb walls or the bird that allows us to glide through the air. With this we will go to the point we want in search of the resources that allow us to create our buildings.

For this, you have to place some chests that cover an area that will automatically provide us with the necessary materials to create units. These can be seen physically on the map and are more than what games of the genre commonly have, from wood, steel, coal and the famous redstone.

Exciting battles and surprise allies

The invasion of the Piglins is something that is also affecting other inhabitants of the world of ‘Minecraft’, including Creepers, Zombies and Skeletons, so in an unusual way We will have to ally ourselves with these in order to defeat these enemies. In the final part of the act they were essential to be able to destroy the portal that brought more and more powerful enemies, which was very difficult with the basic invocations.

Each character has a different cost and abilities, in addition to requiring that we have the appropriate improvements to be able to summon certain species. Some are better for fighting, others for tearing down buildings, so We will have to think carefully about the number of minions that we are going to wear since this is limited.

Once I finished with this part, Peter Gahn who is the game director for Blackbird Entertainment and Nathan Rose, main producer for Mojang side, gave us an introduction to the multiplayer mode which despite following the same principle and mechanics, has a more dynamic tone.

strategy is everything

As with the main story, this is also procedurally generated which can affect what the player has planned for the game. For example, the map may have very little stone, so players who like to use Golems to attack will be affected by this. Limón told me that, due to this change in circumstances, there are no plans to bring this game to the competitive scene.

On the ground we can also find Pligins settlements that when defeated will offer us special resources to build or summon better buildings and minions. Of course, defense is also important, so it will be essential not to leave our base exposed and the obstacles will have to be updated so that the enemy does not beat us.

During my game I was actually able to beat the rival team by arriving through a less covered area of ​​their defense, where by sending several minions I was able to end the game by lowering a large amount of life points from their base with basic summons. Sometimes the simplest strategy can be the most effective. These games had Approximate duration of about 15 minutesbut I do not doubt that the more experience these will be lengthening due to the strategies of both teams.

During the demo, fighting against other players and their minions was the most demanding part, but as far as I was able to test the game on an Xbox Series X development console, I didn’t notice any performance issues. There will be moments where we see dozens of characters on the screen and it is even a bit difficult to see the allies that are next to you, which we can know by a counter that we have at the bottom.

With a different tone, but with all the essence of the saga

As it happened with ‘Minecraft Dungeons’, this game brings some freshness to the franchise since being a joint development with Blackbird Interactive at times it feels like we are delivering something new, but we immediately identify that it is a game in which Mojang participates due to the characteristic style of ‘Minecraft’.

Graphically it follows the classic style of the cubes now with a touch of cell shading and adds some medieval touches to his art direction, although this also expands to other points such as music. He feels as if we were on an adventure inspired by tales of knights and dragonsin addition to having the humor that Mojang has developed in all these years.

Definitely ‘Minecraft Legends’ is a great entry point for smaller gamers can enjoy strategy games without being overwhelmedplus of course they will see the characters they love so much.

‘Minecraft Legends’ will go on sale next April 18 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Windows 10 and 11, in addition to Xbox Game Pass users for both console and PC will be able to enjoy it at no additional cost at launch.