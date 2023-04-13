The Mole » Special Day of the Dead on Syfy

Today, November 2nd, Syfy will air a Day of the Dead special at 10:30 am. Episodes of the series “Monsterland” and “SurrealEstate”, both successful on the channel, will be shown.

Monsterland Fiction is a provocative horror anthology that examines the monsters within us. Based on true events, the series explores the dark, unique, and often conflicting realities that can exist within a person.

Over the course of eight episodes, it depicts a place inhabited by gothic beasts and common people, where devastated citizens take extreme measures to repair their lives, showing that there is a fine line between creatures and men.

The series was created by Mary Laws and the scripts were based on short stories by Nathan Ballingrud, entitled ‘North American Lake Monsters’. The cast has big names, such as actors Kelly Marie Tran, Kaitlyn Dever, Taylor Schilling, and Mike Colter.

SurrealEstate, on the other hand, tells the story of real estate agent Nick Roman (Tim Rozon), who joins a team of specialists with the objective of selling haunted houses that no one else can.

The 2021 fictional series, created by writer and producer George Olson, also stars Sarah Levy as Susan Ireland, and Adam Korson as Father Phil Orley.

by the newsroom A Moupeira