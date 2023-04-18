The most anticipated weapon by Fortnite fans is now available

One of the great things about Fortnite is that it is constantly adding a variety of weapons and content to keep things fresh.

This comes down to dismantling old weapons and creating new ones. The latter is the deal this time around, as a new pistol has finally dropped after being hinted at in a trailer for Chapter 4 Season 2.

the gun called Lock On has finally arrived on the island for players to test out on unsuspecting enemies. If you’re familiar with Titanfall’s Smart Pistol, this new addition to battle royale behaves in a similar way. You get a circular aiming window and the gun will automatically track enemies that are highlighted in the circle.

Every player knows that Fortnite has a lot of weapons with different degrees of difficulty. However, this is the first Fortnite weapon that does the job for you in a fight. This trait makes him incredibly unique, and you can probably bet he’ll cause your next handful of kills.

Always on the move? Don’t let your aim slip with the new Lock On Pistol! pic.twitter.com/uQHUTxyiGr —Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 18, 2023

It may only sound good in certain contexts, but you don’t need to have a target to fire it. Fortunately, outside of fights, it still works like a normal pistol. The only difference is that the scope is much more complicated than the average weapon. The special mechanics of this weapon make it feel like it should be relegated to a mythical rarity and hidden away, but it’s much more common than that.

In fact, you can find this new pistol anywhere, which will certainly turn the tide of battle. This is probably the highest profile new pistol drop Fortnite has done in a while, and that includes the Tactical Pistol.