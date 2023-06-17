The most bizarre moments during Beyoncé’s concert

1. Ventilator Incident In 2013, Beyoncé has a tense moment during a performance in Montreal. During her performance, the singer gets tangled in fans with her wild locks. Despite this precarious situation, she continues to sing professionally while security guards attempt to free her. If that doesn’t work right away, Beyoncé even pulls her hair out to free herself. Luckily, it turned out okay in the end.

The singer quickly shrugged off the incident with one of her infamous handwritten notes on Instagram. ‘Cannot start gravity’, She begins her note, a line from her song “Halo”. “To get me out of the fan again,” she then jokes.

2. Fan slaps Beyonce’s buttocks In 2013, Beyoncé became closer to her fans when she sang ‘Irreplaceable’. slaps an enthusiastic singer on the buttocks when she turns around. The then 31-year-old singer was clearly not amused by the fan’s antics and calmly added: ‘I’ll take you out now, okay?’

3. Man drags Beyonce off stage During a performance in Brazil in 2013, a bare-chested man climbs onto the stage and drags Beyoncé into the audience. His security helps him immediately.

4. Beyoncé reconciles with sister Solange Beyoncé and her sister Solange collapse on stage at the Coachella festival in 2018. The singer is supposed to lift his sister during a performance, but something goes wrong, resulting in both singers falling to the floor. They get up again quickly.

5. Woman throws wig on stage Beyonce’s improv skills are impressive. During a concert at London’s O2 Arena in 2014, a fan throws a wig on stage. The singer doesn’t hesitate for a moment, steps on the wig and spontaneously starts singing about the wig during his performance of the song ‘XO’.

