The most creative celebrity looks to celebrate Halloween 2022

When the subject is halloween, we know that there is no shortage of creativity for celebrities when it comes to choosing their themed clothes. This year, they wowed audiences with different (and some classic) choices, and we’ve rounded up the main ones here. So, you stay on top of everything that happened at Halloween parties and, who knows, you might be inspired to put together an incredible look at an upcoming costume party, right?

The costumes that the celebrities wore on Halloween 2022

lizzo

Lizzo’s productions were one of the highlights of the commemorative date. She painted her body yellow to match the character. marge simpson and generated several memes (hahaha!) and also dressed up as miss puggypuppet of muppets.

Cardi B

And speaking of iconic designs… Cardi B was another that adapted the look of Marge Simpson! What about?

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes

Taking advantage of the launch of Abracadabra 2the trio from the cast of riverdale rocked with looks similar to those of the witch sisters in the Disney movie.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo combined a red dress with a bow on the neckline, stockings and black platform shoes with a wavy wig to look just like the character Betty Boop.

Kendall Jenner

Now, get ready for the Kardashian-Jenner clan fantasies! Kendall threw her own Halloween party and chose to dress up as jessie, from Toy Story. Already at another time, she appeared in a cucumber outfit!

Kylie Jenner

Over the years, Kylie has shown that she doesn’t play around with the Halloween celebrations. This time, the most emblematic looks of the businesswoman were the traditional look of Elvira, Queen of Darknessand a vintage essay like The Bride of Frankensteinfilm from 1935.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian also became the bride of frankenstein next to her husband, the musician Travis Barker. They even came up with another horror couple costume, representing Chucky doll and his wife Tiffany.

kim kardashian

kim kardashian stole the show as Mystique, from X-Men. Can you imagine the work it took for her to get ready?

Chloe Bailey

And speaking of Marvel history… The singer Chloe Bailey rocked like Storma character who, above all, brings ancestry, for being a descendant of an ancient lineage of African priestesses who have white hair and blue eyes.

Halle Bailey

Your sister, Halle Baileydid body makeup and put on a metallic mesh dress and golden accessories to transform herself into a warrior of the people na’vi, from avatar.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber was inspired by the vampire aesthetic with a denture of sharp canines mixed with extravagant pieces of versaceplus a make-up with purple eyeshadow.

Anya Taylor-Joy

The actress Anya Taylor-Joy she was all cute wearing pink dress and crown like Princess Peachfrom the Super Mario Bros video game series.

Addison Rae

AND Addison Rae that honored none other than one of the great pop divas of the century, Lady Gaga?

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes got dressed in Indiana Jones wearing a hat and shabby clothes reminiscent of the costumes from Steven Spielberg and George Lucas movies.

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch took nostalgia seriously and dressed up as power ranger pink!

jojo siwa

jojo siwa even with platinum hair, she was able to imitate Draco Malfoyin Harry Potter.

Vanessa Hudgens

Dressed as a ballerina, Vanessa Hudgens, next to the artist GG Magree, chose a look to represent the iconic character of Natalie Portman in the film black swan.

Maisa and Fernanda Concon

How about combining the costume with your friends? Brazilians Maisa and Fernanda Concon did it in a super easy way as the version of women in black from the movie Men in Black. Haha ha!

Heidi Klum

Known as the queen of Halloween, the model Heidi Klum ~just~ dressed as a worm for the red carpet of your own party. Help!

Keke Palmer

Actress Keke Palmer was all charming as Rapunzel! <3

Harry Styles

And Harry Styles, who performed last night (31st) in Los Angeles dressed as Danny ZukoJohn Travolta’s character in grease?

So, which of these Halloween costumes was the most creative in your opinion?