The most expensive and affordable areas to rent a home in the United States in 2024

Rental prices in the United States have stabilized so far in 2024, after two years of very high rates.

In any case, in this aspect the real estate market always favors those who want to rent homes in areas with more privileged rates. Here we tell you about the best and worst areas to rent a home in the United States today.

First, we provide you with accurate data to give you a more realistic idea of ​​the price you will face.

For example, according to data from the rent.com site, the average rental cost at the beginning of the year was $1,964 USD. This figure represents a decrease in rents compared to 2022, when the average amount was $2,054 USD.

Another good news is that the average price of a one-bedroom home has fallen by 0.7% between February 2023 and February 2024. This is only the second time that this figure has fallen in the last three years.

On the other hand, the average rental trend in two-bedroom homes was upward, up 0.7% over the same period.

Rental prices in 2024

Areas and cities in the so-called “Sun Belt” are those that have seen the greatest declines in rental prices.

In general, in many cities in the region, including some very popular cities like Miami, Phoenix or Austin, occupancy rates are declining, as are prices. This phenomenon is due to the huge supply generated by new constructions.

Quite the opposite happens in the eastern part of the country. There the supply is inadequate and the demand is very high. Syracuse, New York saw the largest increase in one-bedroom homes last year: 22%.

They rose 21% in Chicago and 18% in New York City. Lexington, Kentucky, is another city that has seen a big increase in one-bedroom rents.



