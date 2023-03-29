The most important Valorant tournament in Spain will return on April 3

Valorant has become in its own right one of the top competitive shooter games in recent years, reaping great success among players and fast-tracking its presence in the esportshaving a Spanish scene in very good health thanks to the commitment of organizations, clubs and Riot Games itself to move it forward.

In Spain the most important competition of the shooter is the VALORANT Challengers Spain: Rising Mediamarkt and Intela tournament in which the best teams of our country face each other and that He will return to his old ways next Monday, April 3the day chosen for the beginning of their summer split in which the champion will have the possibility of playing a promotion phase to reach the VCT EMEA, the highest European competition.

This split we will see CASE Esports duel which is the favorite team after rising as the champion of the previous split, although the rest of the teams will not make it easy for them, having to face off against UCAM Tokiers, Movistar Riders, Rebels Gaming, KPI Gaming, AYM Esports (owned by the footballer of the Manchester City Aymeric Laporte), Falcons (owned by Chelsea footballer César Azpilicueta), Ramboot Club and ZETA Gaming (a team from Zaragoza that counts rapper Kase.O among its founders), with most of these teams opting to keep the squads of the first split, giving continuity to its long-term projects.

🔥 The #VALORANTRising x MediaMarkt Intel returns on April 3 with the dispute of a place the #VCTEMEA in Game! ➡️@MediaMarktGames @Intel_Spain https://t.co/JdteobJn7H VALORANT Challengers Spain: Rising (@LVPesVALORANT) March 29, 2023

The format of the summer split

Regarding the format, the summer split of the VALORANT Challengers Spain: Rising MediaMarkt Intel will have two days per week, on Mondays and Tuesdays, instead of the three of the previous split. The playoffs of the title will begin on June 29 while the grand finale will take place on july 10 in a yet unknown location that the LVP will discover in the coming weeks.



