The most impressive gamer event in the province is coming – Web de Noticias

The next April 15 the eSports Cordoba Fest 2023, a gamer event of unprecedented proportions in the Province, where all sectors linked to Cordoba electronic sports will gather. The meeting will take place in the Blue Pavilion of the Fair Complex of the city of Córdoba, With free entry.

The activities will begin at 5:00 p.m. where you can share the final instances of the electronic skills that are part of the Cordoba eSports Programwhere more than 1,000 eathlets representing more than 500 teams are competing simultaneously virtually.

This is the second edition of the Cordobesa Cup of Electronic Soccerthe new Intercollegiate League Minecraft, the tournament League of Legends and the first edition of the Women’s Tournament of Valorant.

During that day, in addition, Just Dance and Free Fire competitions will be held, with mobile devices, so that everyone can be part of the party gamer most important in the province.

In addition, there will be the possibility of living augmented reality and virtual reality experiences, they can be played in retro arcades and in racing car simulators. The Cordovan video game industry will be present with devices that will allow them to discover and play with their products, and science and technology activities related to robotics will be arranged, as well as telescopes to appreciate the Cordovan sky on an autumn night.

The party is guaranteed with live music, DJ’s and the animation of casters who will recount the instances of each competition, with their very own and particular style. There will be food trucks so that families can share a different space, knowing the potential that Córdoba has in terms of electronic sports.

