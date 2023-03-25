The most misleading movie marketing campaigns

The general rule of thumb for any marketing team is to know the ins and outs of the product being sold and make sure you cover the bases for all valid demographics. This practice obviously extends to the film industry, because it is ultimately a business that aims to reach as many people as possible. Horror fans would like elements of this genre to be reflected in advertisements, merchandise, and more with terrifying and disturbing imagery. Fans of romantic comedies might want to see marketing that makes them laugh and feel like they’re ready for love.

Most of the time it’s pretty easy to hit the target with this, but that’s not always the case. Sometimes the marketing of a movie can be misleading, which leads to harmful consequences that cannot be easily repaired. There are several examples of this happening over the years, but here are some of the most prominent examples.

10 Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Warner Bros.

Many parents see talking animals or objects, a few funny jokes in the trailer, and then assume a movie is suitable for their kids to see in theaters. We’ve seen this phenomenon of misunderstanding – and possibly intentionally misleading marketing – time and time again. While the parents could have done their due diligence and ensured that kangaroo alligator it was appropriate for younger audiences before buying tickets, which didn’t stop the storm of backlash against its crass humor and frequent explicit language.

A more recent and less nostalgic example of this would be sausage party, another feature that incorporates animated elements throughout the film. Despite the raunchy comedy film sending parents out of theaters with their kids in droves, kangaroo alligator it is still seen as a memorable classic of its period, despite what flaws it may have in its overall screenplay.

9 The Dark Tower (2017)

Sony Pictures release

The Dark Tower is based on Stephen King’s source material, but it would be extremely difficult for fans of his books to tell without that foundational knowledge. a problem with The Dark TowerThe marketing of it is that it was made to feel like a sequel to the source material rather than a direct adaptation of it. This was quite confusing and led to people not knowing what to expect. The trailers also gave the impression that the film would be in the action-adventure genre, which was a big departure from the tone and style of the book series.

Their concerns weren’t put to rest when it was released, as everything they suspected was validated. The Dark Tower is known for its complex themes and characters, and the film was miles away from what drew them to the original novelized interpretation. Critics had their own issues with the film, evident by the mostly negative reviews.

8 Sucker Punch (2011)

Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder is one of the most divisive filmmakers of this generation, regardless of individual opinions about the quality of his work. This critical undercurrent is apparent in each of their releases; but few outside the scope of comic book adaptations have reached the conversational levels that Great goal he did. The promotion for Great goal led many to believe that this was a generic action-based blockbuster set in a fantasy world, with big-budget CGI fight scenes. What was actually given was action-packed, but intended to be much more nuanced than expected.

The entire movie is an allegory of abuse and many of the more fanciful scenes we see aren’t actually happening, but are part of dreams or hallucination sequences through the eyes of the main character. This format has proven to be quite confusing for many and has featured in both reviews and audience scores. The film had other problems pointed out by reputable critics, but this disconnect between the confused publicity and the disgruntled audience undeniably caused some of the more vocal negative reception.

Related: These were some of the most misleading movie trailers

7 Prometheus (2012)

20th century fox

O Foreigner franchise is instantly recognizable to most people, and that’s because, for the time, the original films were absolutely groundbreaking in their technical and commercial achievements. When Prometheus was described to be a part of this iconic franchise, what people wanted to see was a film that heavily references the original films and a return to the roots that audiences loved. It was a prequel, though, but it didn’t quell the everlasting thrill that was brewing.

Prometheus unfortunately it failed to live up to the hype of die-hard fans because the movie hardly had any connection to what they came to know. It felt like a fully standalone movie until its final moments, and it probably would have been a lot better if that were the case. Prometheus it was seen as a decent start to something; just isn’t it the start of another story set in the world of Foreigner. They would try to rectify this in the next film, but it’s hard to say it was a fruitful or successful endeavor.

6 Alien: Pact (2017)

20th century fox

While Prometheus it was more of a spin-off than anything, Alien: Pact was a promised return for Foreignerfor fans of the franchise. That was enough to generate excitement and allowed Hollywood to once again capitalize on the money tree known as nostalgia. There was still, however, some nervousness surrounding the film because of how Prometheus he finished. Unfortunately, his suspicions turned out to be not unfounded. Covenant it was miles away from what fans expected, and they also questioned some of the “idiotic” decisions made by the characters. The latter was a criticism of Prometheus too, but it was assumed that Covenant it would address those issues and create characters that were smart, likeable people that we wanted to see persevere despite adversity. Those who enjoyed the previous film were also disappointed because it failed to effectively address the events that transpired in any meaningful way.

Related: New alien movie from 20th Century Studios starting production in Budapest on March 9

5 The Babadook (2014)

umbrella entertainment

This thriller is largely misunderstood, and its marketing can be criticized for that. What was expected was a movie with a mother, her son and a real monster that would cause problems for them. Although it is understandable that The Babadook never wanted to portray itself as a creature feature, which didn’t stop people projecting their expectations on the final product. What The Babadook it really was, it was a complex, layered psychological thriller with horror elements relating to the titular character.

All that drama aside, anyone who doesn’t mind that mess will have a satisfying thriller, with good acting and a strong script. With that said, it’s unfortunate that this misunderstanding played a role in how people viewed him during the time. This is a prime example of how unclear marketing can negatively affect a film’s perception.

4 Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Pictures from Warner Bros.

edge of tomorrow it’s a film with a unique premise, but the lead-up to its release failed to make that aspect known. In fact, people were convinced that this was another generic action movie because the trailers focused on the pure action elements and the fact that they got Tom Cruise to star in the movie. The film’s title didn’t do it any favors either, as it didn’t give any indication of the themes of death and the time loop.

There was a lack of clarity and this resulted in an initial low performance at the box office. edge of tomorrow then it became Live Data Repetition, the slogan, in a quick and clever change to make things a lot clearer for the public. While it is difficult to repair the damage that has already been done, edge of tomorrow (or Live Data Repetition) went on to be positively received and became a cult classic.

Related: Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise’s blunt, vulgar advice helped her film Edge of Tomorrow

3 The Village (2004)

Touchstone Images

M. Night Shyamalan, who spawned this early 2000s horror film, is known for deflecting assumptions about the stories, settings, and characters that are in the worlds he creates. While this is an interesting angle to filmmaking and is unique to his personal style, it doesn’t always seem to work in his favor.

The village it was presented as a story in the past about a village dealing with suspenseful and deadly scenarios with monsters in the forest, which keep them reluctant to explore beyond the area they know. When these monsters were the elders dressed in costumes, people who were deceived by the marketing did not respond positively to this turn of events. What first appeared to be a supernatural movie suddenly changed into something else entirely in the final act. While that’s not the film’s only problem, Shyamalan’s method of intentionally misleading was the main issue at hand.

two Mother! (2017)

paramount movies

Going to Mother! expecting a traditional or mainstream horror experience would be a wildly wrong decision, but that’s exactly what people did. This Darren Aronofsky feature is actually more abstract in nature and takes a lot of risks in the structure of its narrative. This left more members of the vanilla audience confused about what was going on and they felt cheated of not getting the product they thought they paid for. They were also left in the dark about the more gruesome scenes that take place in the film’s third act, which left many disgusted and upset that there was no indication that the violence and actions of the characters would go that far. However, Mother! it is still appreciated today by those who knew what they were getting; especially from a filmmaker as daring and willing to explore the human psyche as Aronofsky.

Related: Explained: Like Mom! is an allegory for climate change

1 jennifer’s body

20th Century Fox

For those who didn’t follow jennifer’s bodyrelease cycle, this can be a shock. The film is revered today as one of the best of recent decades and has now achieved coveted cult classic status. Back then, the Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried-led feature was hated by a significant portion of its audience and had a mediocre run in terms of box office performance. This was caused by a dissonance in the material shown before release and the audience they were trying to reach.

jennifer’s body it was treated like a gory horror film with eye candy aimed at teenagers and young men. The reality is that the content was best suited to teens and young women, who loved iconic films like Mean Girls, but also wanted a sinister twist on the woman-centric tropes it featured. That’s the audience that the film advertises in modern times, and it’s a shame it took so long to get its much-deserved accolades.