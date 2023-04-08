The movie based on the Oscar-nominated book by Viola Davis

The film Cross Stories released in 2011, directed by tate tayloris a drama based on the book by Kathryn Stockett and starring Viola Daviswho plays the character Aibileen Clark.

It was nominated for four Oscars in 2012, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Davis.

The film takes place in Jackson, Mississippi, in the 1960s, during the black civil rights movement in the United States.

The story is told through the perspectives of three white women – Skeeter (Emma Stone), an aspiring writer; Aibileen (Viola Davis), a black maid who works for a white family; and Minny (Octavia Spencer), another black maid, who has a strong personality and lives suffering from the oppression of her employers.

Together, these women join forces to write a book that tells the lives of black domestic workers in the city.

CONTINUES AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

the cast of Cross Stories is made up of names like Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jessica Chastainbetween others.

For sure. Cross Stories is an exciting and important film, which deals with issues such as racism, social inequality and civil rights.

The performances of Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer are especially notable, and the film offers a unique perspective on the lives of black domestic workers in the era of racial segregation.

Curiosities

Viola Davis was moved when he received the news of his Oscar nomination for his performance in Cross Stories .

was moved when he received the news of his Oscar nomination for his performance in . The author of the original book, Kathryn Stockett and the director of the film, tate taylor are childhood friends and grew up together in Jackson, Mississippi.

and the director of the film, are childhood friends and grew up together in Jackson, Mississippi. Octavia Spencer won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Cross Stories.

critical consensus

The film was very well received by critics, with praise especially aimed at the performances of the cast.

At the Rotten Tomatoes, Cross Stories has a rating of 76%.

Cross Stories is a film that touches the heart and opens eyes to the reality of racial segregation in the United States.

the performance of Viola Davis is moving and powerful, and her Oscar nomination for this role was fully deserved.

This is a must-see film for anyone who cares about the fight for equality and justice.

Cross Stories is available on Star+.

See the trailer: