“The movie I watched was AMAZING” – CinePOP Cinema

In an interview with Variety, Leslie Grace refuted the producer’s statements Peter Safranwho had declared that ‘batgirl‘ “couldn’t be released as it would hurt DC”.

The actress revealed that she had the chance to watch the film, and considered it “amazing” – despite the final cut never existing. Furthermore, grace also commented on a possible return as the heroine.

“I had the chance to watch the most complete version of the film. The feature had not yet been finished when it was tested; there were several scenes missing. They were still early in the editing process, and there were a lot of cuts because there was so much going on behind the scenes at the company. But the movie that I got the chance to see – with the scenes that were kept – was incredible. There was definitely potential to release a good movie, in my opinion. Maybe we’ll get a chance to see clips of him in the future.”

She completes, “I’ve definitely had discussions about a possible comeback as Batgirl in the future. I believe the fans are looking forward to it. Let’s see what will happen; at this point I can’t confirm anything other than that there is a possibility. I can’t say much about Batgirl’s future or guarantee anything. The last thing I want is to get my hopes up over something I don’t have much control over – as we’ve already learned.”

Previously, a Twitter fan page dedicated to news about the production released unpublished images and one of them highlights the complete look of Vagalume, while the others focus on the main character.





Take the time to watch:

Check out:

“Here are some never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos from Leslie Grace in ‘batgirl‘. (And think) what could have been.”

read more

Here’s some more never before seen BTS shots of @lesliegrace in Batgirl. What could have been 💔 pic.twitter.com/MC259Ckpbx — Batgirl Film News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) January 1, 2023

In addition to Leslie grace It is Brendan Fraser, the cast would still have Michael Keaton (Batman) JK Simmons (James Gordon) Jacob Scipio (Anthony Bressi), Ivory Aquino (Alysia Yeoh) Rebecca Front, corey johnson It is Ethan Kai.

Christina Hodson was responsible for the script.