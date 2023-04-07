The movie on Netflix that has 99% positive ratings and is unlike anything you’ve ever seen

An anti-heroine who does not have social skills as one of her attributes has to find someone to go to the prom with, but she will have to wait a little longer and revise her plans to enjoy herself with her colleagues on a dance floor with entitled to a mirror globe and fruit punch after three years of preparing for college. The ball, stage for the first romantic experiences of teenagers around the world, becomes a mere dream for her because an eccentric phenomenon, to say the least, involves dangers not only for the party, but for the very survival of the students. Life isn’t easy, adolescence is especially delicate, and when you’re forced to deal with death relentlessly — and in such a brutal, albeit somewhat humorous way — moving forward borders on the unbearable, despite when you’re willing to. an extra dose of spirit. Losses accumulate while the consolation of love, with its instants of disaffected magic, lightens the burden, but for a short time, because love ends too. What seemed bad followed the natural course of reality and got worse. And now?

The comic and nonsense of “Spontaneous” (2020), the science fiction by Brian Duffield, makes use of an assumption that goes far beyond the usual in order to explore the misfortunes and glories of a stage of life in which everything is so different. mysterious and tragic, fleeting and at the same time eternal. With his film, Duffield intends to compose a work aimed at entertainment — and even more particularly, at the entertainment of children and adolescents — that knows how to dialogue with their meager expectations about the world around them, repeating some ideas about hell (in a metaphorical sense and , as here, equally literal) that the imminence of adult life brings to the daily lives of ordinary people. This atmosphere of a nightmare from which one cannot wake up becomes more and more inescapable precisely as the protagonist realizes that these sinister events are repeated ad nauseam, claiming victims in an astonishingly random manner, at least at first glance, and enclosing mysteries. that seem impossible to unravel – and maybe they really are.

Duffield’s screenplay unfolds over the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Aaron Starmer, which with a text precisely aimed at young adults, hits its target without major difficulties. Mara Carlyle, Katherine Langford’s young lady, is one of the school’s most popular students, seems to have never had problems with performance and is perfectly capable of keeping her natural rebelliousness under control, especially in contact with the teachers. To her surprise, as the opening sequence shows in disturbingly realistic detail—and the work of Aaron Morton, the director of photography, is essential in this regard—her colleagues begin to spontaneously explode before her eyes, spraying a currant red that it spreads to the entire screen and almost spills into the audience’s lap. While trying to deal with so much macabre news, with the providential support of Tess McNulty, the best friend played by Hayley Law, Mara is faced with the love interest of Dylan Hovemeyer, the sensitive nerd of Charlie Plummer, who returns to exhibit surgical performance, as if the role had been designed for him, as seen in “The Clovehitch Killer” (2018), brought to the screen by Duncan Skiles. Dylan’s inaccurate and sudden disappearance after the relationship had already gotten into gear triggers a succession of self-destructive reactions in Mara, so brutal that they make friendship with Tess almost unfeasible.

The way in which the director deals with the behavior of the two in the face of the misfortune that equals them all is the greatest thrust of the film, which uses a delirious, scatological, abject premise to talk — to teenagers above all, it should be noted — about how one can see a problem, no matter how big and insoluble it may seem: either from Mara’s fatalistic and not very insightful perspective or from the perspective of an amazingly rational optimism, as Tess does. Each one embodying the death drive and the life drive that the great questions of existence impose on us, the protagonists of “Spontaneous” almost shout to young people to grow old, as Nelson Rodrigues (1912-1980) placidly advised, which we only understand a long time later. It really takes a lifetime for us to be truly young.

Film: Spontaneous

Direction: Brian Duffield

Year: 2020

genres: Sci-Fi/Comedy/Coming-of-age

Note: 8/10