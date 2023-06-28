The movies you should (not) see at the cinema this week

An evening at the cinema? Our man is happy to tell you which movies you should and shouldn’t be watching!

Eric Stockman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ★★★½☆



from James Mangold

With Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Toby Jones

adventure Get straight to the point: It’s cool! Not as spectacular as ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ or ‘The Last Crusade’, but much better than the pathetic ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’. The thrills flare up unexpectedly, the whip cracks like in the good old days, and in the best moments you even taste some of the magic of the old trilogy. Oops!

Yes, it is quite a struggle to see Indy in the beginning of 1969, bare chested in his chair, empty whiskey glass in hand. 80 years old Harrison Ford thankfully the mistake was not made of portraying Indy as a mindless grumbler who keeps going all the way ‘I’m getting too old for this’-Joke Spray. In line with the state of his aging bones, Ford plays him as a decrepit old man who no longer seems to relate to the moon landing, the Vietnam War, and the modern world. the Beatles, And perhaps the best thing about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is that the producers have found a very respectful and even poignant way to deal with Indy’s aging. If the handsome students of ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ were still hopelessly in love with his every word, they’re now bored sitting in the auditorium blowing bubbles of bubble gum.

find a door Archimedes The hatched mechanism triggers one final treasure hunt that lives up to the classic Indiana Jones formula: ancient writings must be deciphered, thousands of insects are once again involved, and in a long flashback – aided by questionable CGI misery. The thing is – Nazis are allowed again “Sieg Heil!” Roar. Also not to be forgotten: the marching red bar, accompanied by triumphant music john williamson a world map showing Indy and her granddaughter Helena (phoebe waller bridge Provides a refreshing shine to fly by). But this time there’s one thing that changes everything: the somewhat aloof manner in which the remarkably subdued Ford moves through the film, giving the whole adventure a deeply melancholy dimension. The screenwriters could be faulted for playing the nostalgia card a little too heavily, but given Ford’s advancing age, was there really any other option?

As far as we’re concerned, it works take a trip down memory laneThe approach, by the way, is surprisingly good: various small details, such as Sallah (Welcome back, john rice davis!) that reprises the tune sung in ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ on that wharf in Egypt, sending beautifully directed waves of sadness over you. and yet james mangold does not have cinematic merit Stephen SpielbergThe filmmaker takes us to a wonderful yet soul-wrenching finale, which in our opinion works similarly to the meeting with the old knight at the end of ‘The Last Crusade’. You did it, Indy.

‘Aguire, der Zorn Gotts’ ★★★★★



by Werner Herzog

With Klaus Kinski, Ruy Guerra and Helena Rojo

Drama The Spanish conquistadors with their horses, their cannons and their Inca slaves laboriously descend through the mist to the mesmerizing sound of a German rock group. popol vuh Echo: This is one of the most influential opening scenes in film history. And consider yourself lucky, because starting this week you have the chance to own this dreamy masterpiece of the great werner herzog In the restored version on the silver screen. Notable: If ‘Aguirre, der Zorn Gotts’, shot entirely in the Peruvian jungle, was interpreted as a scathing comment on Hitler’s megalomania when it was released in 1972, today this chef-de ‘The oeuvre can be directly seen as a dazzlingly timely critique of Western colonialism. On our personal top 100 of the best movies of all time, Aguirre is at number 8: read our extensive praise here!

‘No Hard Feelings’ ★★★☆☆



comedy Huffing like an old seal, panting like an asthmatic beaver and half drowning in the adjacent ponds, we took our seats at the cinema yesterday afternoon. ‘Pfff,’ we moaned to no one in particular, ‘a day can’t get hotter than this!’ well then we had Jennifer Lawrence Working in the brand new romcom ‘No Hard Feelings’ as yet unseen!

Hotter than a limoncello cocktail, hotter than a pack of Reaper chips, and hotter than a scorching whirlwind of air, J-Law arrives on scene like you’ve never seen her before (unless, perhaps, ” Not in “Red Sparrow”). In the guise of Maddie, a single woman with a fear of commitment, she eagerly allows herself to be strapped to her chest by a petite panty-clad Italian lover (“Buongiorno!”), to brush off a copious amount of semen. Uses a plush crab with her thighs, and she ‘Hit it!’ She is twisting while saying. hit it!’ Our hands looked at the screen impatiently – Befehl ist Befehl, hain na! In the most memorable scene, while skinny dipping, Maddie watches some drunken idiots on the beach steal her bundle of clothes, then she rises out of the ocean like a boiling Terminator and… whoa, we’re nothing more than going to say , except that we are still speechless. Are.

Every romcom has a sidekick, a caricatured man or woman who serves as a comic sounding board for the main character, and in ‘No Hard Feelings’ we hear from that sidekick – presented by Scott McArthur – Say to Maddie: “As soon as a man sees you, he immediately pees in his pants.” At that very moment we thought for a moment: Well, we can do it again. We are the last ones to raise an index finger to declare that laughing at beautiful women is not allowed, but there are limits, no. We will never find so many lewd, vulgar and completely inappropriate comments in 2023 itself. Anyway, two scenes later we see Maddie entering an animal shelter in stiletto heels that you can use to cut roast beef. We immediately ejaculated in our pants.

Incidentally, in that scene, Maddie puts on a nice cleavage for a very specific reason: she enters the animal shelter to woo Percy, a 19-year-old boy who’s been taken in by his parents (yes , he is) Matthew Broderick as the father!) is described as ‘a cute, intelligent, but very socially awkward guy who always stays in his room and doesn’t have a driving license’. Damn it, they could talk about us. What Percy doesn’t know is that Maddie, on her parents’ orders, will do everything in the days to come to make her – we quote the mother – ‘open up’ and ‘awaken her sensuality’. A young woman who tries to seduce an unsuspecting student 12 years her junior through a number of cross-border tactics? This was enough to scare off many critics. We saw – especially in the first part – quite a bit of pubic hair-pulled but still quite amusing comedy in which Maddie tries to get the guy between the sheets (disclaimer: in a short scene Maddie insists that She is not a sex worker, but that she may well use the reward she has been promised).

Meanwhile, the screenwriters eagerly poke fun at helicopter parents, students who prefer to be on their smartphones at parties rather than on their boyfriends (Lawrence: “Does no one give a fuck nowadays?”), and the generation Z on teenagers who don’t understand sarcasm, allegory and double meanings at all. For example, Percy believes that the beautiful song “Maneater” by Hall & Oates – Be careful boy / she will bite you! – Literally about a man-eater. Message to all the helicopter parents, college students, Gen Z teens, and all the other souls out there who feel the urge to cancel Maddie right now: Hey, it’s just a comedy!

During a party at a dorm, Maddie, the punch who made us change our pants, is scornfully dismissed by the young people present as a very old white cougar who makes bad jokes about gay people : The generation gap is highlighted in a scene in which Maddy, when young people grow up with their smartphones, are both comically presented via ringer. Especially in the second part, though, we thought it was a pity that the makers – despite a hilarious finger roll joke – didn’t dare to take their R-rated humor any further. As with most rom-coms, the jokes and gags in the second half give way to moral lessons, catharsis and even cathartic tears. Puff. The three stars above are for Jennifer, especially for the scene in which Percy asks if he can kiss her. Her beautiful smile melted us until a layer of sweat was left behind on the movie theater floor.

‘Il Sole Dell’Avenire’ ★★★★☆



from Nanni Moretti

With Nanni Moretti, Margherita Bye and Silvio Orlando

comedy Apparently aging with ‘Il sol dell’avvenire’ Nancy Moretti (‘Carro Diario’, ‘La stanza del figlio’) has created an engrossing film that is a mix between an ode to the cinema, a playful autobiographical reverence and a commentary on socialism. And sometimes Nanni starts singing! Typical of Moretti – a filmmaker to whom we’ve honestly never been fully attracted – he can’t resist inserting a certain self-praise into the story. It’s funny when nanny is on a film set Scorsese attempts to call, but at the same time Moretti, an incurable snob, also reveals that he actually has Marty’s phone number. But we have to hand it to him: Amazing how the filmmaker manages to make a hair-fall joke during a hilarious meeting. officials from netflix.