The Moya Team – will play the League of Legends Playoffs

The Villa de Moya team, TMT eSport – The Moya Team, will play this weekend in the Playoffs of the First Split of the League of Legends HiperDino Honor Division.

Once the League phase is over, where TMT has finished in 2nd place (with a close tie on points), we reach the final stretch with the Playoffs for the title of champion of this first Spring Split.

It should be noted that The Moya Team has been the only team from the province of Las Palmas to qualify, its 3 rivals being in the Final Four in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

The teams that will face each other in the semifinals on Saturday the 15th will be:

CD Tenerife Eports against TMT eSport – The Moya Team, at 4:30 p.m.

Jungle Move against Solar Flare, at 7:00 p.m.

The winners of each match will advance to the Grand Final on Sunday, April 16 at 5:00 p.m.

they will share €2,500 in prizes among the classified teams, being €1,250 for the champion, €750 for the runner-up and €250 for the 3rd and 4th place.

All matches can be followed live from the channel Twitch of the Canary League.

Video Presentation of the teams that will play the Playoffs:

Canary League portal where you can follow the results

TMT eSport website