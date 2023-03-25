The Mudéjar Lan Party hopes to attract around a hundred participants this weekend

The Mudéjar Lan Party started this Friday at the Youth Leisure Center with the intention of reaching one hundred participants over the weekend. One hundred stalls have been set up for participants from different parts of Spain, willing to compete in different games and tournaments such as Fifa, League of Legends, Fortnite or Teamfight Tactics.

The organization has provided 1,500 euros in prizes. At the same time, different free-entry activities have been organized for young people and children who usually attend the Youth Leisure Center. To this end, an interactive leisure area has been set up with five new consoles, a driving simulator, two virtual reality stands, a dance stand and other technological proposals.

The City Council, through the Youth Department and the Kenaz company, and with the sponsorship of the Aragonese Youth Institute, have made this first edition of a technological meeting possible, such as the one that began on Friday in Teruel and will end at noon this Sunday.

Among the complementary activities and open to the public, this Saturday at 11 am Sergio Morillo will give a talk on neurocare in modern life.

In the afternoon, at 6:00 p.m., Francisco Tello will offer a conference on initiation into eSports.

In addition, the gamer area and a Guiñote Pro exhibition will open from 11 in the morning, which will allow you to play the traditional card game through a screen. There will be an exhibition in the morning and a tournament in the afternoon.

On the floor dedicated to sports and inflatables, in the morning you can practice with segways.

On Sunday, from 11 am, there will be inflatables, karaoke and crafts. The Gremio de Historias association also participates in this weekend in which the game in all its modalities is the protagonist.

From the organization they indicated that some 60 participants had previously signed up for the Lan Party but it is expected to reach a hundred players because you can go directly to the center and sign up there, paying the corresponding entry. A restricted area has been set up where only players can access while the rest of the floors are freely accessible.