The Municipal Socialist Group of Pozuelo de Calatrava regrets the opacity, obscurantism and lack of transparency of the mayor

The Municipal Socialist Group regrets the lack of transparency, opacity and obscurantism of the mayor, Julián Triguero. Its spokesman, Luis Horneros, denounced that as of today the last minutes of the Governing Board that have been delivered correspond to April 2022.

He assured as of today, said municipal group is awaiting a response to various writings and requests for information and documentation submitted months ago.

“We can talk about a delay in the minutes of the governing board, where the last minutes received correspond to the month of April 2022, being sent in July 2022, as well as the different calls for commissions or plenary sessions without complying with time and form” added. On the other hand, Homero pointed out that this lack of transparency is unfortunate, as well as anti-democratic behavior, since complying with the established norms is the basis of a democratic system like ours.

For all these reasons, the socialist spokesman urges Julián Triguero to convene the corresponding bodies, such as plenary sessions and commissions, in due time and form, to respond to the writings and requests presented by the Municipal Socialist Group, since as I previously commented, there are writings that do not They have been answered throughout the legislature. In the same way, he also denounced that, once and for all, send the minutes of the government meetings, essential to be able to carry out a correct opposition work.