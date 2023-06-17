The municipality will allow street lighting to burn longer again: “There is still a great need for public lighting between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.” (Heist-op-Den-Berg)

The local authorities of Berlaar, Heist-op-Den-Berg, Putte and Tremelo have chosen to readjust the lighting hours of public lighting. They tell Fluvius that on weekdays they should not extinguish between 11 pm and 5 am, but between 1 am and 5 am. The Robbery Board says, “We note that there is still a great need for public lighting between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.”

After consultation with neighboring municipalities and the network operator Fluvius, street lights on municipal roads in the respective municipalities have been switched off on weekdays between 11am and 5am from January. It will continue to burn on Friday and Saturday nights. He sleepless nights were launched to achieve significant energy savings. Nothing changed on regional roads. At the same time, the street lights also keep on burning during the night.

Read this also. Heist turns off street lighting along municipal roads on weekdays: “426,000 euro savings expected”

“Many months have passed since then. For greater safety, we are now choosing to adjust lighting hours in conjunction with the boards of Berlar, Putte and Tremello,” reports the Heist Board. “We will be turning off the lights on weekdays from 1 to 5 a.m. on Fluvius. Says to and still not on weekends. For local events, such as fairs or village festivals, we let them develop a customized deaf policy specifically for the event area. By 2028, we want to completely eliminate public lighting in Hoist-op-Den-Berg. We ask Fluvius to speed it up in our area. (KVRO)