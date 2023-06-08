The muse plays great on Maliveld, but the spell is long gone. Show

ReviewThe later in the evening, the better it gets at Muse on the Malieveld. Daylight does not seem to be the ally of the British band in The Hague, which plays excellently.

It’s just past nine-thirty on a Tuesday evening and Matt Bellamy (44) is walking down the catwalk through a shower of confetti. The sun hasn’t set yet, near the end of the stage the singer of the musical has no glances at the fans but stares off into the distance.

There is an apparent distance between the trio on stage and the field, the daylight not helping to diminish it. At that stage, Bellamy, bassist Chris Wolstenholme (44) and drummer Dominic Howard (45) presented a musically sound rock show with the help of Dan Lancaster. With – leave to ponder – a truckload of show elements.

Streamers, confetti, fireworks, tilting panels, and to top it all off, two giant inflatable eye-catchers: Will the Hacker and Baff. The latter is a demonic bull who only appears in the encore and holds the stage between its paws.

frame like a properly executed hit resistance, craziness And Updates The Hague secretly masks that frontman Bellamy lacks charisma. This Muse remains a drawback for the show; Musically and lyrically they are of high quality, but again and again a personal bond is missing between the musicians and their fans. In weeks when elsewhere in the Netherlands other major acts like Bruce Springsteen and Harry Styles emphatically show how to play your audience, this evening feels like a loss despite a top show at the Maliveld. Magic is missing.

Musically it has clearly turned around this evening on its return to The Hague, where the museum provided the support act for Live at the Statenhall in 1999. Bellamy has an excellent voice and, as always, shows off fiery guitar playing. that the trio draws relatively more from a somewhat lesser album the will of the people Since last year, doesn’t really matter that much for performance.

When it finally gets dark after ten o’clock, some of the magic can still be felt on the lawn filled with over 65,000 people. The ending is at its best: tight, rousing music accompanied by the occasional breathtakingly beautiful light and effects show.

