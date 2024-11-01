The National Academy of Medicine has asked to be cautious in view of the increase in respiratory diseases.

The National Academy of Medicine urged the Venezuelan population not to take precautions due to the increase in various respiratory diseases in recent weeks. Through a statement, the organization advised to immediately go to health care centers if serious symptoms appear and avoid self-medication.

The letter states that SARS-CoV-2 activity in the Andean subregion remains at moderate levels and has been increasing over the past four epidemiological weeks (SE). Although influenza activity remains at low levels in circulation, it has increased slightly over the past two weeks.

“Although influenza activity remains at low levels in circulation, it has seen a slight increase over the past two weeks, as have cases of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI),” he says.

Similarly, it said that a slight increase in cases of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) has been observed in the last four SE weeks with an increase in the proportion of positive influenza cases.

In Venezuela, influenza activity has remained fluctuating around pandemic limits over the past four weeks, with a slight increase in respiratory syncytial virus activity.

In this sense, the National Academy of Medicine urged the Ministry of Health to publish epidemiological data and to alert communities about prevention measures in case of the new strain of SARS-CoV-2, known as JN1, present in Colombia .

The organization stressed on continuing the already known biosecurity standards, physical distancing, hand washing and use of face masks.

