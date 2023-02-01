The National Police detains two well-known criminals who committed several robberies with violence in Puertollano (Ciudad Real)

The National Police have arrested two people in Puertollano (Ciudad Real) as alleged perpetrators of various crimes against property; The detainees, repeat offenders and with numerous previous police records, are charged with robbery with violence and theft in commercial establishments in the town, as well as robbery with violence from a taxi driver to steal the collection.

One of the detainees is the alleged perpetrator of a series of robberies and thefts in Puertollano establishments, including the robbery with violence using a knife, an act that he committed in a pastry shop in mid-January. The second detainee is charged with the violent robbery of a taxi driver on Rigoberta Menchú street, who, taking advantage of the moment when its two occupants got out of the vehicle, tried in a violent confrontation with the taxi driver to steal the day’s collection, approximately 500 euros. .

The investigations have led to an increase in personnel and working hours for the agents of the Judicial Police, who at the beginning of January already completed another investigation in which the perpetrator of several robberies with violence against minors was arrested on the Paseo de San Gregorio during the Christmas holidays.

The Puertollano Provincial Police Station, which already reinforced its police presence with uniformed and plainclothes agents during the Christmas holidays as a complement to what is known as the “Safe Trade Plan”, decided to extend said reinforcement until the completion of these investigations, after the clarification of all the facts and the arrest and bringing to justice of those involved.