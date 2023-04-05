The Netflix film with Chris Hemsworth and Jessica Chastain with an epic and electrifying story

The film The Huntsman and the Ice Queen is a 2016 fantasy-action production directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and starring Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt and Jessica Chastain.

The story is a sequel to the 2012 film, “Snow White and the Huntsman”, and promises a lot of action and excitement for fans of the genre.

The film takes place before and after the events of the first film, following the story of the Ice Queen, Freya (Emily Blunt), who after losing her daughter to betrayal, becomes a cruel and ruthless ruler.

She creates an army of hunters, including Eric (Chris Hemsworth) and Sarah (Jessica Chastain), who grow up like their children. However, when Eric and Sara fall in love, Freya separates them and they become mortal enemies.

Years later, the Evil Queen (Charlize Theron) reappears to steal a magic mirror that is the key to Freya’s victory.

Now, Eric and Sara will have to face their own demons and fight the Evil Queen and the Ice Queen to protect the mirror and restore peace to the kingdom.

Cast

Chris Hemsworth as Eric the Hunter

as Eric the Hunter Charlize Theron as Ravenna, the Evil Queen

as Ravenna, the Evil Queen Emily Blunt as Freya, the Ice Queen

as Freya, the Ice Queen Jessica Chastain as Sara the Huntress

as Sara the Huntress Nick Frost like Nion

like Nion Rob Brydon like gryff

like gryff Sheridan Smith like Mrs. bromwyn

It’s worth watching?

For fans of fantasy and action movies, The Huntsman and the Ice Queen it is a good option.

With a strong cast, impressive visual effects and an engaging plot, the film is able to hold the audience’s attention from start to finish.

However, for those who aren’t very fond of the genre, it can be a bit draggy and predictable at times.

Curiosities

The actress Kristen Stewart who played Snow White in the first film, did not return for this sequel.

who played Snow White in the first film, did not return for this sequel. The film was directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects for the first film.

which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects for the first film. Chris Hemsworth and Jessica Chastain trained together for four months before filming to prepare for the fight scenes.

critical consensus

The film received mixed reviews from the specialized press.

The website Rotten Tomatoes says The Huntsman and the Ice Queen it has a confusing script full of twists, but is saved by the talented cast and breathtaking visual effects.

In general, The Huntsman and the Ice Queen is a fantasy film with stunning visuals, a talented cast and an exciting plot that provides a fun and exciting experience for fans of the genre.

While it may not be as strong as its predecessor, “Snow White and the Huntsman”, the film is still a solid choice for anyone looking for an epic adventure filled with magic, heart-pounding battles and romance.

Well worth a watch, especially for those who enjoy modern fairy tales and classic story adaptations.

The Huntsman and the Ice Queen is available at Netflix and not Star+.

See the trailer: