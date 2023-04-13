The Netflix movies you should be watching with the kids this week

With the increasingly hectic routine, finding time to have fun with the kids can be a challenge. That’s why Netflix offers a wide variety of movies to watch as a family. And to help you choose, we’ve selected some movies that promise to delight adults and children alike, so they’re the perfect movies for you to invite the kids to a movie session at home. The films on the list are also the most viewed on the platform this week, so let your little ones know what everyone is watching there.

Selected this week for your fun with the kids, there’s “Troll 2”, where Poppy and Branch embark on an adventure to discover other tribes around the world with unique musical styles. In “Each one in his own house”, we have an adorable being from another planet involved in an unlikely friendship with a young human woman. And finally, in “My friend Lutcha”, we follow Alex, who learns valuable lessons about overcoming loss and bullying while on vacation in Mexico.

Now, see a little more about each of these films and choose with your children! Prepare the popcorn and have fun with the family!

Netflix movies to watch with the kids this week

trolls 2

trolls 2



In “Trolls 2”, Poppy, the leader of the Trolls, discovers that her tribe is not the only one in the troll world when she and her friends set out on a journey to save music. The film begins with Queen Barb, leader of the Rock Troll tribe, who is on a mission to destroy all music in the world and turn all troll tribes into rockers. Poppy, along with Branch and other friends, sets out on a journey to stop Barb from carrying out her plan and to unite the troll tribes into a single musical harmony. During their journey, they discover that there are other troll tribes that have different musical genres, such as funk, classical, techno and country, and learn to value musical and cultural diversity. With original music and a voice cast including Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and Kelly Clarkson, “Trolls 2” is a fun musical adventure for the whole family.

Every one in his house

Every one in his house



“Cada Um Sua Casa” (original title “Home”) is a 2015 animated film directed by Tim Johnson and produced by DreamWorks Animation. The film follows the story of Oh, a funny and clumsy alien who arrives on Earth with his alien race, the Boov, looking for a new home to escape his enemies, the Gorg. Upon arriving on Earth, the Boov, led by Captain Smek, start the invasion and move all humans, relocating them to an abandoned city. However, Oh ends up making a mistake when sending invitations to a party in his new home to the entire galaxy, including the Gorg, revealing the location of the Boov to their enemies. On the run, Oh encounters Tip, a young human girl who has managed to escape relocation and is looking for her missing mother. Together, Oh and Tip embark on an adventure to find her mother, while fighting to save the planet from the Gorg. The film is a fun and heartwarming story about friendship, tolerance and the importance of finding a place to call home. It features the voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Steve Martin and other talented actors.

My Friend Lutcha

My Friend Lutcha



The movie “My Amigo Lutcha” follows the story of Alex, a teenager from Kansas City who travels to Mexico to visit his family for the first time. He meets his grandfather, an ex-wrestler named Chava, his lively cousin Memo and fearless cousin Luna. However, his adventure takes an unexpected turn when he discovers a baby chupacabra living in his grandfather’s shed. Alex learns that this new friend has a secret history with his family and that a rogue scientist is trying to capture him in order to control his powers.

To protect Lutcha the Chupacabra, Alex embarks on an emotional journey that tests his family’s bonds and teaches him about the importance of having people to share your life with. The film is directed by Jonás Cuarón and produced by Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe of 26th Street Pictures. “Meu Amigo Lutcha” is a nostalgic story that makes us reflect on myths, memories and how legends are created.