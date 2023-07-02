The Netherlands were soon introduced to Dylan

If you believe in predestination, a good example would be British singer Dylan. He was convinced from the very beginning that he was destined to become an artist. A fate that suits her perfectly, because with her abundance of talent and radiant presence, things are more than perfect. No wonder the BBC featured her in the 2023 edition of Radio 1’s ‘Sounds of’ poll.

Her father spoon-fed her music on a strict diet of stadium rock. It is no wonder that on his first performance at the age of eleven, he greeted his audience with a warm “Hello Wembley!” done with Now we’re twelve years later and twenty-three-year-old Dylan has found his own sound, which can be heard on two of his EPs. However, in her electronic synthpop lyrics, she still hints that there’s a rock edge to this English revelation.

It was also noticed by Ed Sheeran, who took her on as a supporting artist during his 2022 tour. And Pinkpop visitors could already see this live when she performed at the festival last weekend. And earlier this year he was also seen at Melkweg in Amsterdam. Apparently there’s more to taste, as she’ll be back at Melkweg on November 23 for another show in our capital.