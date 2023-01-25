The new Aurelion Sol is official and so are his abilities

Riot Games prepares for the launch of different reworks. One is visual and has as protagonist Ahri. Although this update was going to arrive with the patch 13.2a cyber attack completely changed the plans of Riot Games, so the fox will have to wait. On the other hand, we are also faced with a historic update for an Aurelion Sol who needed it more than anyone.

From the company they have finally revealed all the details that will arrive with their Comprehensive Gameplay Update or CGU. We already know the first details of this CGU that will completely change the gameplay of Aurelion Sol although it will keep both its history and the visual aspect of the champion and its abilities completely intact.

This will be the new abilities of Aurelion Sol

base stats Life : Base health: 620 points; life per level: 105; base health regeneration: 1.1 and health regeneration per level: 0.11. Manna : Base Mana: 530; mana per level: 40; base mana regen: 1.6 and mana regen per level: 0.15. Damage : Base Damage: 55; damage per level: 3.2; attack range: 550; base attack speed: 0.625; attack speed ratio: 0.625 and attack speed per level: 1.5. Armor : Base Armor: 22; armor per level: 4.8; base magic resist: 30 and magic resist per level: 1.3. base movement speed :335.

[Pasiva] – Cosmic creator : Abilities that damage enemies turn them into stardustwhich improves your skills. breath of light : Deals 0.031% additional magic damage based on maximum health. astral travel : Increases your travel distance. Singularity : Increases area by marked % and bonus execution range by 2.6% per stacks of stardust. Falling Star / The Skies Descend : Increases the area.

: Abilities that damage enemies turn them into stardustwhich improves your skills. [Q] – Breath of Light : mana cost –> 45/50/55/60/65 mana per second; CD of 3 seconds. Aurelion Sol unleashes starfire for 3.5/3.5/3.5/3.5/9999 seconds, dealing (15/25/35/45/55 + 30/90 (scaling per level) + 60% AP) magic damage per second to the first enemy hit and 50% to the adjacent ones. Each second you continue to deal damage to the same target deals (40/50/60/70/80 + 20/40 (scaling per level) + 50% AP) magic damage plus (0.031% per stacks of stardust) of maximum health as magic damage and absorbs 1 stardust if he is a champion Its range is 750/920 and it scales by level. Percent Damage deals a maximum of 300 magic damage to jungle monsters.

: [W] – Astral travel mana cost –> 80/85/90/95/100; cool down –> 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds. Aurelion Sol flies in one direction. As he flies, the [Q] does not have cool down nor maximum channeling time. His flat damage is increased by 14%/15.5%/17%/18.5%/20%. Killing champions 3 seconds after using the ability refunds 90% of the cool down of this ability. use the [Q] while using the [W] It will decrease the flight speed by 50%. Flight speed is 335 + 100% movement speed.

[E] – Singularity : mana cost : 60/70/80/90/100; cool down 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds. Summons a black hole that deals 10/15/20/25/30 + 40% AP magic damage and pulls nearby enemies into its center. Enemies that are in the center and stay below (5 + 2.6% stacks of stardust) of maximum health are killed instantly. The black hole absorbs stardust both when enemies spend five seconds in the hub. The range of the skill is 750/920. Minions and jungle monsters inside have 0 movement speed. Absorb 1 of stardust for every second they spend inside the black hole and for every enemy killed in the hole: 10 for epic monsters. 5 for champions and large monsters. 3 per cannon minion. 1 per minions and small monsters

: [R] – Falling Star / The Skies Descend : mana cost –> 100; cool down: 120/110/100 seconds. Hurls a star from the sky and causes it to crash to the ground, dealing (150/250/350 + 65% AP) magic damage. Stuns enemies for 1.25 seconds and absorbs 5 of stardust for each enemy hit. get 75 of stardust It evolves the skill. The Skies Descend : Aurelion Sol summons a constellation from the cosmos, dealing (187.5/312.5/437.5 81.25% AP) magic damage in a targeted area. Inflicts a knock up on enemies hit for 1.25s and unleashes a massive shockwave that deals (150/250/350 + 60% AP) magic damage to champions and epic monsters and slows all enemies by 75% for 1 second.

:

