The new event Zeilberg op ‘t Plein starts this weekend; ‘The real Zilburg Village Festival is about to happen’

This weekend you may be introduced to a new event in Zeelberg that replaces the 9Zero festival. ‘Slightly smaller, but at least as comfortable’, describes the new Zeilberg event on ‘Te Plein’. The festival consists of two days of performances by various artists and DJs.

Last year, the initiators discontinued the 90 after twelve editions. The festival attracted thousands of visitors each year who gathered in the grounds of the Breimortelweg in Zellberg. Even then it became clear that there was a good chance that something new would come: “For 90, the last chapter is definitely closed, but we still want to come up with something new. How and what exactly we don’t know yet,” Ruud Kuijpers said last year.

Zeelberg Village Fest

Meanwhile it is clear what it is; A celebration on the Kerkplein, organized by the catering industry in Seelberg in cooperation with the Seelberg Village Council and various Seelberg associations. With Zeilberg op te Plein, the organizations focus on both young and old: “It’s going to be a real Zeilberg village festival.”

full throttle

Wall Gass will debut on ‘T Plein’ on Friday 23 June. A short celebration with a performance by Ammar, known for his hits Turke ut de pub and De laateste, together with Snell. In addition, Nelis Liman will perform, best known for his debut solo single ‘V denk zij vel wi ik ben’, and DJ Krujo will provide a mix of sing-alongs, steaming beats and the loudest party bangers. Slimshore and Jense Zeilberg turn Square upside down with a good portion of the hardstyle world and local DJ Stan will also be on stage.

la vita

A day later, during Classics Op ‘t Plein, the legendary band La Vita will perform, which was more or less their second home in the 1980s and 1990s at the Zeilberg Entertainment Center Apollo. Just like the many performances he did at that time, he will once again do strange things during his shows. Bart van Gijn from Uden will also perform, known among other things from Holland’s Got Talent.

Mumford & Sons

The Hillbilly Moonshiners will also be present and perform a concert on the second day of Zeelberg op t Plein. The six-piece band has performed across Europe with their covers of classic hits by Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson and Steelers Wheel, as well as new music from The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé and his featuring Mumford & Sons. DMG DJs and former Apollo DJ Evan van Oosterhout make sure the audience stays in the festive mood between performances.

‘Absolute Stunner’

The organization reports that early ticket sales for the event sold out in a short amount of time: “June 23rd and 24th will be an absolute blast, great to see you’re looking forward to a party in the heart of Zeilberg again!” More information and tickets can be found at Cafebrightside.nl. Both start at 7:00 PM.