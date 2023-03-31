the new film where Emma Mackey asserts herself as a rising star – NiT

The actress who became known in “Sex Education” plays the writer Emily Brontë. It was the role that earned him a BAFTA.

French-British actress Emma Mackey became known in 2019, when playing Maeve in “Sex Education”. The popular Netflix series gave him the opportunity to get other roles — and now, one of the films that stands out the most, premieres in Portugal. “Emily”.

The production about British author Emily Brontë who wrote “O Monte dos Vendavais”, his only novel, hits cinemas nationwide this Thursday, March 30th. It was the first feature film directed and written by Australian actress Frances O’Connor.

The film earned Emma Mackey the Rising Star award at the last BAFTA — the most important of British cinema. More than a biographical film, it is a fiction about what might have led Brontë to write “Whirlwind Mountain”. Little is known about the personal life of the Gothic writer who died in 1848, aged just 30.

“Emily” imagines that the author signed that story — which centers on two noble families and their troubled relationships — inspired by a romance she had with William Weightman, a real-life parish priest who worked with the father of the Brontë sisters (although there is suspicions that Weightman maintained a romantic liaison not with Emily but with Anne).

Emily’s sisters, Charlotte and Anne, were also writers. Initially signed under the pseudonym Ellis Bell, “Whirlwind Hill” is considered one of the greatest classics of English literature — an admirable work that continues to be studied. However, at the time of publication it was quite controversial.

It was a book ahead of its time, the way it addresses domestic violence and physical and mental cruelty collided with the moral values ​​of the 19th century in the United Kingdom, in the Victorian era. This tension is also portrayed in the film, showing Emily as a creative young writer trying to free herself from the shackles of a conservative, retrograde and deeply religious society.

In several interviews, Emma Mackey reveals that she has seen all the documentaries and films related to the work of the Brontë sisters. But she stresses that this is not a biopic, as she explains in remarks to “Harper’s Bazaar”.

“If you want to see a documentary about the Brontë, there are loads of them and they’re great. This story is an interpretation. You have to go with it and let it flow so that you can take advantage of all its imperfections and different rhythms”, said the 27-year-old actress.

After “Emily”, Emma Mackey worked on “Barbie”, the enigmatic film by Greta Gerwig where she worked with Margot Robbie, with whom she is often physically compared. Whatever her career has in store for her — she also starred in “Eiffel” and “Death on the Nile” — Emma Mackey continues to assert herself as one of the top rising stars in the film and television industry.