The new game mode that comes to LoL with April Fools

Although in Spain it is not celebrated as such, april fools It is a beloved holiday in many regions of the world. Not only that, but some video games also take the opportunity to celebrate it. Something like this usually happens in League of Legends. We have a clear example in that year in which Riot Games changed the Splash Arts of various champions. And this year it seems that we could find more news for the april fools.

As they showed, there is a game mode in which, as we can see in the video that we present below, we can collect hats. Yes, you have read correctly. This mode will be included in ‘Blindly’ as they showed us in the video and will enter the 00:00 hours (CEST) of April 1st. Of course, there are many doubts as to how it will work.

see more

Something strange will happen in the blind selection tonight… pic.twitter.com/d2VesoDo0q — League of Legends ES (@lol_es) March 30, 2023

What will be the new LoL mode for april fools?

We are not very clear what these changes will entail. What we can see are pores everywhere a Miss Fortune and a Teemo fighting to get their rival’s hats or those typical emote that will remove the monsters from the game. But up to there we can read. And it is that from Riot Games they have not offered any type of information to the elderly, simply the date of implementation.

The big question is if the mechanic of collecting hats will have some kind of interaction with achieving the victory of the game. Maybe it’s just one more cosmetic to make Summoner’s Rift a slightly more entertaining map. Will anyone get as many kills like to have a stack of hats that reach the sky? Starting at 00:00 (CEST) on April 1, we will see if someone manages to accomplish such a feat or remains a mere dream.

More in our section LoL News.